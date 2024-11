Setting Your Poetry Version

Poetry is a Python packaging and dependency manager. Poetry version 1.7.1 is the default for Render Python services created on or after 2023-11-30.

Specify a different Poetry version by setting your service’s POETRY_VERSION environment variable to any version number that’s compatible with your Python version.

History of default Poetry versions

If you don’t set a Poetry version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service: