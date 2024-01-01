Open the Render Dashboard

The Render Dashboard is the web interface for managing everything in your Render workspace—services, team members, billing, and more:

Your dashboard’s main page lists the services in your workspace, along with any projects you’ve organized them into. Click any service to view its details, logs, and settings.

Use the tabs at the top to jump to views for your Blueprints and environment groups.

You can also manage your Render resources programmatically with the Render API.

This article describes some common dashboard actions to get you up and running. Most dashboard actions are documented in the article for the corresponding feature.

Create a new service

Create a new service by clicking the + New button in the top-right corner of the Render Dashboard:

Select a service type from the list and complete the creation flow to deploy your code.

Deploying for the first time? See our quickstarts.

Create a workspace

See Workspaces, Members, and Roles.

Manage billing

Open the workspace menu in the top-right corner of the Render Dashboard and select Billing:

From this page, you can:

View and update your plan

Update your payment method

View accrued usage charges for the current billing month

View invoices for past months

View usage against your monthly included allotments of: Free instance hours Outbound bandwidth Build pipeline minutes



Set your display theme

The Render Dashboard provides light and dark display themes, along with high-contrast variants of each.

To set your display theme:

Open the account menu in the top-right corner of the Render Dashboard. If you don’t need to toggle high contrast, click Theme to set your display theme and you’re all set: When you change your theme this way, Render keeps your current high contrast setting. If you do need to toggle high contrast, instead click Account settings. Scroll down to the Theme section: Click Edit to switch between Light, Dark, and System (which follows your operating system’s theme). Click Save changes. Separately, use the toggle to enable or disable High Contrast Mode.

Add a user image

If you have a Gravatar account associated with your Render account’s email address, your Gravatar image appears next to your email address in the top-right corner of the dashboard. Otherwise, a generic user icon is shown.