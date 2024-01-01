Render provides a public REST API for managing your services and other resources programmatically.

The API supports almost all of the same functionality available in the Render Dashboard. It includes endpoints for managing:

Services and datastores

Deploys

Environment groups

Blueprints

Metrics and logs

Projects and environments

Custom domains

One-off jobs

Additional account settings

To request new API functionality, please submit a feature request.

Setup

1. Create an API key

All Render API requests require authentication via API key. You create and manage API keys from your Account Settings page in the Render Dashboard:

An API key is displayed in full only when it’s created:

API keys are secret credentials! Don’t publicly post your API key, commit it to version control, or otherwise share it with anyone outside your organization. If you believe an API key has been compromised, revoke it in the Render Dashboard and create a new one.

2. Make your first request

To test your API key, let’s make a quick curl request to list your services.

Run the following in your terminal after replacing {{render_api_token_goes_here}} with your API key:

curl --request GET \ --url 'https://api.render.com/v1/services?limit=20' \ --header 'Accept: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {{render_api_token_goes_here}}'

If your API key is valid, this request to the List services endpoint returns a 200 response with your service details in a JSON array.

API reference

Open the API reference for a comprehensive list of supported endpoints. The reference is interactive, and it provides example usage in multiple programming languages.

OpenAPI spec

The Render API is described by an OpenAPI 3.0 spec. The spec is available in JSON format at the following URL:

https://api-docs.render.com/openapi/6140fb3daeae351056086186

You can use this spec to generate custom clients and with other tooling.