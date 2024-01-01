Urgently need to deploy a recent build to revert an error? See Rollbacks.

By default, after you connect your GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket repository, Render automatically builds and deploys the latest commit from that repository’s linked branch. The same is true for your service’s previews and preview environments.

If you ever want to deploy a specific commit from your branch’s history, see options below.

Deploying a specific commit disables automatic deploys for the service. You can reenable automatic deploys from the service’s page in the Render Dashboard. If you reenable automatic deploys, Render once again automatically deploys the most recent commit for your linked branch.

Deploying from the dashboard

To manually deploy any commit from your repository, open your service’s page in the Render Dashboard and click Manual Deploy > Deploy a specific commit:

Select a commit in the modal that appears, then click Deploy Commit. Render immediately kicks off a deploy.

Deploying via webhook

Every Render service has a deploy hook URL that you can use to trigger a deploy via an HTTP request. To deploy a specific commit via this hook, include a ref query parameter that specifies the commit SHA to deploy:

https://api.render.com/deploy/srv-XXYYZZ?key = AABBCC & ref = baaa339926cb474b61c1f0e6297b024eaa09ac7d https://api.render.com/deploy/srv-XXYYZZ?key = AABBCC & ref = baaa339

As shown, you can provide either a full or short commit SHA.