Admins of teams with an Organization or Enterprise plan can export a CSV audit log of material events that occurred in the team over a specified time frame.

Export your audit log data in the Render Dashboard from the Audit Logs section of your Workspace Settings page:

Availability of audit log data

Render begins retaining audit log data for your team as soon as you upgrade to an Organization or Enterprise plan. Event data from prior to upgrading is not available.

If your Organization or Enterprise plan started before June 24, 2024 , audit log data is available from that date onward.

, audit log data is available from that date onward. Whenever Render adds a new audit log event type, tracking for that event begins on the date of the event’s introduction.

Audit log format

You can export your audit log data as a chronologically ordered CSV file with a separate row for each distinct event. The file includes the following columns:

Column Description timestamp The UTC timestamp when the event occurred. actor The entity that performed the action. Depending on the type of actor, this value has one of two formats: The email address of the existing Render user that performed the action (e.g., person@example.com ) This is the most common actor type and format.

that performed the action (e.g., ) The ID of the deleted Render user that performed the action (e.g., Deleted User ID#123123123 ) event The type of event that occurred. status Indicates whether the event’s associated action succeeded. One of the following values: success

error metadata A JSON object containing additional details about the event. The fields of this object vary depending on the event type.

Event types

Each event in your audit log corresponds to a specific action or change to your Render team’s resources. The following sections list tracked event types and provide a brief description of each.

Member management

Apps & services

Render does not log events for services belonging to a service preview or preview environment.

Event Name Description CreateServerEvent A web service, private service, background worker, or static site was created. SuspendServiceEvent A web service, private service, background worker, or static site was suspended. ResumeServiceEvent A previously suspended web service, private service, background worker, or static site was resumed. DeleteServerEvent A web service, private service, background worker, or static site was deleted. StartShellEvent A service was accessed via SSH, either from the command line or from the the service’s Shell page in the Render Dashboard. ApplyBlueprintEvent A new Blueprint was created and applied to the team. CreateCronJobEvent A cron job was created. DeleteCronJobEvent A cron job was deleted.

Datastores

General

Event Name Description The IP allow list for a PostgreSQL database or Redis instance was updated.

PostgreSQL

These events are logged only for primary PostgreSQL databases, not for high availability standby instances or read replicas.

Event Name Description CreatePostgresEvent A PostgreSQL database was created. DeletePostgresEvent A PostgreSQL database was deleted. SuspendPostgresEvent A PostgreSQL database was suspended. ResumePostgresEvent A previously suspended PostgreSQL database was resumed. DownloadDatabaseBackupEvent A backup of a PostgreSQL database was downloaded. ViewConnectionInfoEvent The connection URL or password for a PostgreSQL database was viewed.

Redis

Event Name Description CreateRedisEvent A Redis instance was created. DeleteRedisEvent A Redis instance was deleted. ViewConnectionInfoEvent The connection URL or password for a Redis instance was viewed.

Persistent disks

Event Name Description CreateServerDiskEvent The persistent disk for a web service, private service, or background worker was created. DeleteServerDiskEvent The persistent disk for a web service, private service, or background worker was deleted. RestoreDiskSnapshotEvent The persistent disk for a web service, private service, or background worker was restored to a snapshot.

Environment variables

Event Name Description One or more existing environment variables were modified for a service. CreateEnvVarsEvent One or more environment variables were created for a service. DeleteEnvVarsEvent One or more environment variables were deleted for a service. ViewEnvVarValuesEvent One or more environment variable values were viewed for a service.

Projects & environments

Event Name Description CreateProjectEvent A project was created. This event is always accompanied by one CreateEnvironmentEvent event, because every project is created with a default environment. DeleteProjectEvent A project was deleted. This event is always accompanied by at least one DeleteEnvironmentEvent event, because deleting a project also deletes all of its associated environments. CreateEnvironmentEvent A project environment was created. DeleteEnvironmentEvent A project environment was deleted. MoveEnvironmentResourceEvent A resource (such as a service or environment group) was moved into or out of a project environment. ChangeEnvironmentProtectionEvent Protected access was enabled or disabled for a project environment.

History of audit log event changes