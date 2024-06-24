Audit Logs
Export a timeline of material actions performed by your organization.
Admins of teams with an Organization or Enterprise plan can export a CSV audit log of material events that occurred in the team over a specified time frame.
Export your audit log data in the Render Dashboard from the Audit Logs section of your Workspace Settings page:
Availability of audit log data
- Render begins retaining audit log data for your team as soon as you upgrade to an Organization or Enterprise plan.
- Event data from prior to upgrading is not available.
- If your Organization or Enterprise plan started before June 24, 2024, audit log data is available from that date onward.
- Whenever Render adds a new audit log event type, tracking for that event begins on the date of the event’s introduction.
Audit log format
You can export your audit log data as a chronologically ordered CSV file with a separate row for each distinct event. The file includes the following columns:
|Column
|Description
|
timestamp
|
The UTC timestamp when the event occurred.
|
actor
|
The entity that performed the action. Depending on the type of actor, this value has one of two formats:
|
event
|
The type of event that occurred.
|
status
|
Indicates whether the event’s associated action succeeded. One of the following values:
|
metadata
|
A JSON object containing additional details about the event.
The fields of this object vary depending on the event type.
Event types
Each event in your audit log corresponds to a specific action or change to your Render team’s resources. The following sections list tracked event types and provide a brief description of each.
Member management
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
A user was invited to the team.
|
|
A user was removed from the team.
|
|
An invitation to join the team was accepted.
|
|
A team member’s role was changed.
|
|
The team’s set of allowed login methods was changed.
Currently, a team can either allow all Render-supported login methods or require login via Google account.
|
|
Two-factor authentication (2FA) enforcement was enabled or disabled for the team.
|
|
A team member logged in.
|
|
A team member logged out.
Apps & services
Render does not log events for services belonging to a service preview or preview environment.
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
A web service, private service, background worker, or static site was created.
|
|
A web service, private service, background worker, or static site was suspended.
|
|
A previously suspended web service, private service, background worker, or static site was resumed.
|
|
A web service, private service, background worker, or static site was deleted.
|
|
A service was accessed via SSH, either from the command line or from the the service’s Shell page in the Render Dashboard.
|
|
A new Blueprint was created and applied to the team.
|
|
A cron job was created.
|
|
A cron job was deleted.
Datastores
General
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
The IP allow list for a PostgreSQL database or Redis instance was updated.
PostgreSQL
These events are logged only for primary PostgreSQL databases, not for high availability standby instances or read replicas.
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
A PostgreSQL database was created.
|
|
A PostgreSQL database was deleted.
|
|
A PostgreSQL database was suspended.
|
|
A previously suspended PostgreSQL database was resumed.
|
|
A backup of a PostgreSQL database was downloaded.
|
|
The connection URL or password for a PostgreSQL database was viewed.
Redis
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
A Redis instance was created.
|
|
A Redis instance was deleted.
|
|
The connection URL or password for a Redis instance was viewed.
Persistent disks
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
The persistent disk for a web service, private service, or background worker was created.
|
|
The persistent disk for a web service, private service, or background worker was deleted.
|
|
The persistent disk for a web service, private service, or background worker was restored to a snapshot.
Environment variables
Projects & environments
|Event Name
|Description
|
|
A project was created.
This event is always accompanied by one
|
|
A project was deleted.
This event is always accompanied by at least one
|
|
A project environment was created.
|
|
A project environment was deleted.
|
|
A resource (such as a service or environment group) was moved into or out of a project environment.
|
|
Protected access was enabled or disabled for a project environment.
History of audit log event changes
|Date
|Change
|
|
Added the following event types:
|
|
Added initial set of event types.