Default Environment Variables

Render provides additional environment variables to services at runtime, as well as during builds and deploys.

By runtime

All runtimes

Environment Variable Value IS_PULL_REQUEST Set to true for Pull Request Previews. false for everything else. RENDER_DISCOVERY_SERVICE The Render DNS name used to discover all instances in multi-instance services. Of the form $RENDER_SERVICE_NAME-discovery . RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME The Render host for a web service or static site. Of the form foobar.onrender.com . Empty for all other service types. RENDER_EXTERNAL_URL The Render URL for a web service or static site; of the form https://foobar.onrender.com . Empty for all other service types. RENDER_GIT_BRANCH The Git branch for a service or deploy. RENDER_GIT_COMMIT The commit SHA for a service or deploy. RENDER_GIT_REPO_SLUG $username/$reponame RENDER_INSTANCE_ID A unique identifier for an instance. Useful for multi-instance services. RENDER_SERVICE_ID A unique identifier for a service. Used in the Render API. RENDER_SERVICE_NAME A unique, human-readable identifier for a service. RENDER_SERVICE_TYPE One of web , pserv , cron , worker , static . RENDER Always set to true .

Other environment variables beginning with RENDER_ may be included in your build and runtime environments. However, variables not listed above are strictly for internal use and can change without warning.

Docker

Render does not provide additional environment variables on top of what’s listed under All runtimes.

Elixir

Environment Variable Value MIX_ENV prod RELEASE_DISTRIBUTION name

Go

Environment Variable Value GO111MODULE on GOPATH /opt/render/project/go

Node

Environment Variable Value NODE_ENV production at runtime NODE_MODULES_CACHE true

Python 3

Environment Variable Value CI true at buildtime FORWARDED_ALLOW_IPS * GUNICORN_CMD_ARGS --preload --access-logfile - --bind=0.0.0.0:10000 PIPENV_YES true PYTHON_VERSION 3.7.10 VENV_ROOT /opt/render/project/src/.venv

Ruby

Environment Variable Value BUNDLE_APP_CONFIG /opt/render/project/.gems BUNDLE_BIN /opt/render/project/.gems/bin BUNDLE_DEPLOYMENT true BUNDLE_PATH /opt/render/project/.gems GEM_PATH /opt/render/project/.gems MALLOC_ARENA_MAX 2 PASSENGER_ENGINE builtin PASSENGER_ENVIRONMENT production PASSENGER_PORT 10000 PIDFILE /tmp/puma-server.pid RAILS_ENV production RAILS_SERVE_STATIC_FILES true RAILS_LOG_TO_STDOUT true

Rust

Environment Variable Value CARGO_HOME opt/render/project/.cargo ROCKET_ENV prod ROCKET_PORT 10000 at runtime RUSTUP_HOME /opt/render/project/.rustup

Optional environment variables

You can set these environment variables to modify the default behavior for your services.

All runtimes

Environment Variable Value PORT For web services, specify your HTTP server’s port. The default port is 10000 .

Environment Variable Value SKIP_INSTALL_DEPS Users can set this to true to skip running yarn/npm install during build. NODE_VERSION See Specifying a Node Version for more options.

Setting environment variables

Render supports environment variables, configuration files, and secrets and lets you manage them at different levels of granularity to simplify your deployment processes.

See Environment Variables and Secrets.