Default Environment Variables
Render provides additional environment variables to services at runtime, as well as during builds and deploys.
By runtime
All runtimes
|Environment Variable
|Value
IS_PULL_REQUEST
|Set to
true for Pull Request Previews.
false for everything else.
RENDER_DISCOVERY_SERVICE
|The Render DNS name used to discover all instances in multi-instance services. Of the form
$RENDER_SERVICE_NAME-discovery.
RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME
|The Render host for a web service or static site. Of the form
foobar.onrender.com. Empty for all other service types.
RENDER_EXTERNAL_URL
|The Render URL for a web service or static site; of the form
https://foobar.onrender.com. Empty for all other service types.
RENDER_GIT_BRANCH
|The Git branch for a service or deploy.
RENDER_GIT_COMMIT
|The commit SHA for a service or deploy.
RENDER_GIT_REPO_SLUG
$username/$reponame
RENDER_INSTANCE_ID
|A unique identifier for an instance. Useful for multi-instance services.
RENDER_SERVICE_ID
|A unique identifier for a service. Used in the Render API.
RENDER_SERVICE_NAME
|A unique, human-readable identifier for a service.
RENDER_SERVICE_TYPE
|One of
web,
pserv,
cron,
worker,
static.
RENDER
|Always set to
true.
Other environment variables beginning with
RENDER_ may be included in your build and runtime environments. However, variables not listed above are strictly for internal use and can change without warning.
Docker
Render does not provide additional environment variables on top of what’s listed under All runtimes.
Elixir
|Environment Variable
|Value
MIX_ENV
prod
RELEASE_DISTRIBUTION
name
Go
|Environment Variable
|Value
GO111MODULE
on
GOPATH
/opt/render/project/go
Node
|Environment Variable
|Value
NODE_ENV
production at runtime
NODE_MODULES_CACHE
true
Python 3
|Environment Variable
|Value
CI
true at buildtime
FORWARDED_ALLOW_IPS
*
GUNICORN_CMD_ARGS
--preload --access-logfile - --bind=0.0.0.0:10000
PIPENV_YES
true
PYTHON_VERSION
3.7.10
VENV_ROOT
/opt/render/project/src/.venv
Ruby
|Environment Variable
|Value
BUNDLE_APP_CONFIG
/opt/render/project/.gems
BUNDLE_BIN
/opt/render/project/.gems/bin
BUNDLE_DEPLOYMENT
true
BUNDLE_PATH
/opt/render/project/.gems
GEM_PATH
/opt/render/project/.gems
MALLOC_ARENA_MAX
2
PASSENGER_ENGINE
builtin
PASSENGER_ENVIRONMENT
production
PASSENGER_PORT
10000
PIDFILE
/tmp/puma-server.pid
RAILS_ENV
production
RAILS_SERVE_STATIC_FILES
true
RAILS_LOG_TO_STDOUT
true
Rust
|Environment Variable
|Value
CARGO_HOME
opt/render/project/.cargo
ROCKET_ENV
prod
ROCKET_PORT
10000 at runtime
RUSTUP_HOME
/opt/render/project/.rustup
Optional environment variables
You can set these environment variables to modify the default behavior for your services.
All runtimes
|Environment Variable
|Value
PORT
|For web services, specify your HTTP server’s port. The default port is
10000.
Node.js
|Environment Variable
|Value
SKIP_INSTALL_DEPS
|Users can set this to
true to skip running yarn/npm install during build.
NODE_VERSION
|See Specifying a Node Version for more options.
Setting environment variables
Render supports environment variables, configuration files, and secrets and lets you manage them at different levels of granularity to simplify your deployment processes.