PostgreSQL on Render

Create & Connect
Spinning up a new database on Render? Start here.
Recovery & Backups
Restore your database to a previous state in the event of data loss.
Read Replicas
Offload expensive read operations to a separate instance.
High Availability
Automatically swap to a standby database when your primary encounters an issue.
Admin Apps
Connect apps to manage your schemas, view query plans, and monitor connections.
Extensions
Store AI embeddings with pgvector, geospatial data with PostGIS, and much more.
Plan details
Flexible plans
Set your database’s storage and compute independently.
Legacy instance types
View specs for legacy Starter, Standard, Pro, and Pro Plus instances.