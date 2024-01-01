Regions
Deploy your apps and databases close to your users.
You can deploy Render services to any of the following regions to minimize latency for your users:
- Oregon, USA
- Ohio, USA
- Virginia, USA
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Singapore
We’ll continue to add regions over time. If you’re interested in a particular region, vote for it at feedback.render.com.
Selecting a region for a new service
You don’t select a region for static sites, which are backed by a global CDN.
Selecting a region for a new database
Changing regions
Render doesn’t currently support changing the region for an existing service or database. Instead, create a new service or database in the desired region, then migrate your configuration and data as needed.
Private networking
Each region provides a separate private network for your services. This means that services in different regions can’t communicate directly over a private network.
To communicate between services across regions, you need to properly secure that communication for traversal over the public internet.