You can deploy Render services to any of the following regions to minimize latency for your users:

Oregon, USA

Ohio, USA

Virginia, USA

Frankfurt, Germany

Singapore

We’ll continue to add regions over time. If you’re interested in a particular region, vote for it at feedback.render.com.

Selecting a region for a new service

You don’t select a region for static sites, which are backed by a global CDN.

Selecting a region for a new database

Changing regions

Render doesn’t currently support changing the region for an existing service or database. Instead, create a new service or database in the desired region, then migrate your configuration and data as needed.

Private networking

Each region provides a separate private network for your services. This means that services in different regions can’t communicate directly over a private network.

To communicate between services across regions, you need to properly secure that communication for traversal over the public internet.