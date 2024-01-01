Render provides free distributed denial-of-service protection to every application and website hosted on our platform. We’re using Cloudflare’s industry-leading DDoS protection infrastructure behind the scenes, and you don’t have to do anything to benefit. When your web service is deployed to Render, it is automatically protected.

Please see our announcement blog post to learn more about DDoS attacks and why we built this feature.

Limitations

If you use wildcard custom subdomains and your own Cloudflare account, please see our Custom Domains documentation for a specific configuration that may cause traffic to be incorrectly routed. If you have any questions, you can get in touch with us at support@render.com.