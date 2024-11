Supported PostgreSQL Extensions

Render PostgreSQL databases support most popular extensions ( pgvector , postgis , and so on). Your database’s PostgreSQL version determines exactly which extensions are supported, along with how you add them:

PostgreSQL 13 and later

To enable any supported extension, run the CREATE EXTENSION command like so:

CREATE EXTENSION postgis ;

To run this command, you can start a psql session in your terminal. Use the PSQL Command provided on your database’s Info page in the Render Dashboard.

Except where noted, these extensions are available for all databases running PostgreSQL 13 or later:

PostgreSQL 11 and 12

On Render databases running PostgreSQL 11 or 12, supported extensions are enabled by default and cannot be customized. These extensions are enabled for all PostgreSQL 11 and 12 databases:

Some of these extensions (like postgis ) create additional schemas (like topology ) and tables (like spatial_ref_sys ).

bloom

btree_gin

btree_gist

citext

cube

dblink

dict_int

dict_xsyn

earthdistance

fuzzystrmatch

hstore

intagg

intarray

isn

lo

ltree

pg_buffercache

pg_prewarm

pg_stat_statements

pg_trgm

pgcrypto

pgrowlocks

pgstattuple

pgvector *Database must have been created or received maintenance after 11 April 2024. Contact support for assistance.

postgis Not available on the Starter instance type for PostgreSQL 12, due to resource requirements.

postgis_tiger_geocoder

postgis_topology

tablefunc

unaccent

uuid-ossp

Removing extensions

If you don’t need some of these extensions and want to remove them from your PostgreSQL 11 or 12 database, email support and we’ll be happy to delete them for you.