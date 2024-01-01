Using Secrets with Docker
Docker services can access environment variables and secret files like other kinds of services at run time. However, because of the way that Docker builds work, you won’t have access to environment variables and secret files as usual at build time.
Security
Before going into how to use your environment variables and secret files for Docker builds, you should know that using secrets with Docker can result in your image containing sensitive information. Although we store your images securely, Docker registries should be treated like code repositories: it’s best practice to not store secrets in them. You should avoid using secrets in your Docker builds to eliminate the chance of accidentally storing sensitive material.
That being said, some build processes require credentials to access private resources, for example. For these, it’s best to use secret files.
Secret Files in Docker Builds
The best way to use secrets in your Docker build is with secret files. Unlike build args, secret mounts aren’t persisted in your built image.
Secret files in Docker builds make use of secret mounts which are available with Dockerfile syntax v1.2. At the top of your Dockerfile, add
# syntax = docker/dockerfile:1.2
Then, add
--mount=type=secret,id=FILENAME,dst=/etc/secrets/FILENAME to your run
RUN instructions, replacing
FILENAME with the name of your secret file.
If your filename contains non-alphanumeric characters, replace them with
_ for the
id= part.
For example, if you have a secret file named
.env, then using
RUN cat /etc/secrets/.env
will print the content of
.env in your build.
You can make use of multiple secret files by adding more
--mount=type=secret,....
--mount=type=secret,... needs to be included for every instruction that requires the secret file.
Read more about Docker secrets and secret mounts in the Docker Docs.
Building Images with Secrets Locally
To build images locally with Dockerfiles that make use of secrets, you need to have a recent version of Docker installed.
When you run
docker build, ensure that BuildKit is enabled with the
DOCKER_BUILDKIT=1 and pass in secrets using the
--secret argument like so:
DOCKER_BUILDKIT=1 docker build --secret id=FILENAME,src=LOCAL_FILENAME ...
FILENAME is the same as the ID from
--mount=type=secret,id=FILENAME,... in your Dockerfile and
LOCAL_FILENAME is an appropriate secret file located on your build host.
Environment Variables in Docker Builds
Docker doesn’t provide a way to pass in environment variables to a build.
It does, however, provide build args.
Render injects your service’s environment variables as build args with the same keys and values.
You can make use of build args in your Dockerfile using the
ARG instruction.
ARG instructions for secrets. Consider
using secret files instead for
build-time secrets.