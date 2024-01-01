Professional Features

Get Started

With a Professional workspace or higher, you can invite team members to collaborate on your Render apps and infrastructure. You also gain access to powerful operational features, such as service autoscaling and environment isolation.

Service operations

Autoscaling

Automatically scale services up and down according to their memory and CPU load.

Preview environments

Spin up an ephemeral copy of your entire production environment for safe and comprehensive integration testing.

Performance build pipeline

Run builds and other pre-deploy tasks with significantly more memory and CPU.

Network-isolated environments

Block private network traffic from crossing the boundary of individual project environments.

Observability

HTTP request logs

Automatically log details for every HTTP request to your web services from the public internet.

Response latency metrics

Track your web service’s response times with common helpful percentiles (p50, p75, p90, and p99).

Log stream overrides

  • With a Professional workspace, you can disable log streaming for any individual service.

  • With an Organization or Enterprise workspace, you can also forward any individual service’s logs to a different destination.

Increased limits and retention

Professional workspaces and higher receive:

Organization and Enterprise workspaces receive compliance guarantees (such as SOC 2) and other benefits like audit logs and uptime/support SLAs. For details, see the pricing page.