Professional Features
Enable powerful platform capabilities with a Professional, Organization, or Enterprise workspace.
With a Professional workspace or higher, you can invite team members to collaborate on your Render apps and infrastructure. You also gain access to powerful operational features, such as service autoscaling and environment isolation.
You can upgrade any Hobby workspace to a Professional workspace from its Billing page in the Render Dashboard.
For a full comparison of plan types, see the pricing page.
Service operations
|Feature
|Description
|
Automatically scale services up and down according to their memory and CPU load.
|
Spin up an ephemeral copy of your entire production environment for safe and comprehensive integration testing.
|
Run builds and other pre-deploy tasks with significantly more memory and CPU.
|
Block private network traffic from crossing the boundary of individual project environments.
Observability
|Feature
|Description
|
Automatically log details for every HTTP request to your web services from the public internet.
|
Track your web service’s response times with common helpful percentiles (p50, p75, p90, and p99).
|
Increased limits and retention
Professional workspaces and higher receive:
- Support for unlimited projects and environments
- Hobby workspaces can create up to one project with up to two environments.
- Increased monthly allotments of pipeline minutes and bandwidth usage
- Increased retention of past builds for rollbacks
- Increased retention of historical service metrics
Organization and Enterprise workspaces receive compliance guarantees (such as SOC 2) and other benefits like audit logs and uptime/support SLAs. For details, see the pricing page.