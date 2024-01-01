Blueprint YAML Reference

Every Render Blueprint is backed by a YAML file that defines a set of interconnected services, databases, and environment groups.

A Blueprint file must be named render.yaml , and it must be located in the root directory of a Git repository.

This reference page provides an example Blueprint file, along with documentation for supported fields.

Example Blueprint file

The following render.yaml file demonstrates usage for most supported fields. These fields are documented in further detail below.

+ Show example Blueprint file previews : generation : automatic services : - type : web runtime : ruby name : sinatra - app repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/sinatra numInstances : 3 region : frankfurt plan : standard branch : prod buildCommand : bundle install preDeployCommand : bundle exec ruby migrate.rb startCommand : bundle exec ruby main.rb autoDeploy : false maxShutdownDelaySeconds : 120 domains : - example.com - www.example.org envVars : - key : API_BASE_URL value : https : //api.example.com - key : APP_SECRET generateValue : true - key : STRIPE_API_KEY sync : false - key : DATABASE_URL fromDatabase : name : mydatabase property : connectionString - key : MINIO_PASSWORD fromService : name : minio type : pserv envVarKey : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD - fromGroup : my - env - group - type : web runtime : docker name : webdis repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/webdis.git rootDir : webdis dockerCommand : ./webdis.sh scaling : minInstances : 1 maxInstances : 3 targetMemoryPercent : 60 targetCPUPercent : 60 healthCheckPath : / registryCredential : fromRegistryCreds : name : my - credentials envVars : - key : REDIS_HOST fromService : type : redis name : lightning property : host - key : REDIS_PORT fromService : type : redis name : lightning property : port - fromGroup : conc - settings - type : pserv runtime : docker name : minio repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/minio.git envVars : - key : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD generateValue : true - key : MINIO_ROOT_USER sync : false - key : PORT value : 10000 disk : name : data mountPath : /data sizeGB : 10 - type : cron name : date runtime : python schedule : "0 * * * *" buildCommand : "true" startCommand : date repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/docker.git - type : worker name : queue runtime : docker dockerfilePath : ./sub/Dockerfile dockerContext : ./sub/src branch : queue - type : web name : my - blog runtime : static buildCommand : yarn build staticPublishPath : ./build previews : generation : automatic buildFilter : paths : - src/ **/*.js ignoredPaths : - src/ **/*.test.js headers : - path : /* name : X - Frame - Options value : sameorigin routes : - type : redirect source : /old destination : /new - type : rewrite source : /a/* destination : /a - type : redis name : lightning ipAllowList : - source : 0.0.0.0/0 description : everywhere plan : free maxmemoryPolicy : noeviction databases : - name : elephant databaseName : mydb user : adrian ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1 description : home readReplicas : - name : elephant - replica - name : private database databaseName : private ipAllowList : [ ] - name : pachyderm plan : basic - 1gb diskSizeGB : 35 - name : highly available database plan : pro - 8gb highAvailability : enabled : true envVarGroups : - name : conc - settings envVars : - key : CONCURRENCY value : 2 - key : SECRET generateValue : true - name : stripe envVars : - key : STRIPE_API_URL value : https : //api.stripe.com/v2

IDE validation

The Render Blueprint specification is served from SchemaStore.org, which many popular IDEs use to provide live validation and autocompletion for JSON and YAML files.

For VS Code, install the YAML extension by Red Hat to enable validation of render.yaml files:

If your IDE doesn’t integrate with SchemaStore.org, the Blueprint specification is also hosted at https://render.com/schema/render.yaml.json in JSON Schema format. Consult your IDE’s documentation to learn how to use this schema for validation.

Root-level fields

The following fields are valid at the root level of a render.yaml file:

Service fields

Each entry in a Blueprint file’s services list is an object that represents a single, non-PostgreSQL service. (You define PostgreSQL databases in the databases list.)

See below for supported fields.

Essential fields

These fields pertain to a service’s core configuration (name, runtime, region, and so on).

Docker

The following fields are specific to Docker-based services. This includes both services that build an image with a Dockerfile ( runtime: docker ) and services that pull a prebuilt image from a registry ( runtime: image ).

Building from a Dockerfile

Field Description dockerCommand The command to run when starting the Docker-based service. If omitted, Render uses the CMD defined in the Dockerfile . dockerfilePath The path to the service’s Dockerfile , relative to the repo root. Typically used for services in a monorepo. If omitted, Render uses ./Dockerfile . dockerContext The path to the service’s Docker build context, relative to the repo root. Typically used for services in a monorepo. If omitted, Render uses the repo root. registryCredential If your Dockerfile references any private images, you must specify a valid credential that can access those images. This field uses the following format: registryCredential : fromRegistryCreds : name : my - credentials Add registry credentials in the Render Dashboard from your Workspace Settings page, or via the Render API.

Pulling a prebuilt image

Field Description image Details for the Docker image to pull from a registry. This field uses the following format: image : url : docker.io/my - name/my - image : latest creds : fromRegistryCreds : name : my - credential - name Provide creds only if you’re pulling a private image. Add registry credentials in the Render Dashboard from your Workspace Settings page, or via the Render API. For more information, see Deploy a Prebuilt Docker Image.

Scaling

Note the following about scaling: You can’t scale a service with an attached persistent disk.

Autoscaling requires a Professional workspace or higher. Manual scaling is available for all workspaces.

workspace or higher. If you add an existing service to a Blueprint, that service retains any existing autoscaling settings unless you add the scaling field in your Blueprint.

field in your Blueprint. Autoscaling is disabled in preview environments. Instead, autoscaled services always run a number of instances equal to their minInstances .



Field Description numInstances For a manually scaled service, the number of instances to scale the service to. If you omit this field: Render uses 1 for a new service.

for a new service. Render retains the current value for an existing service. This value has no effect for services with autoscaling enabled. Configure autoscaling behavior with the scaling field. scaling For an autoscaled service, configuration details for the service’s autoscaling behavior. Example: scaling : minInstances : 1 maxInstances : 3 targetMemoryPercent : 60 targetCPUPercent : 60

Build

Field Description buildFilter File paths in the service’s repo to include or ignore when determining whether to trigger an automatic build. Especially useful for monorepos. Build filter paths use glob syntax. They are always relative to the repo’s root directory. When synced, this value fully replaces an existing service’s build filter settings. If you omit this field for a service with existing build filter settings, Render replaces those settings with empty lists. buildFilter : paths : - src/ **/*.js ignoredPaths : - src/ **/*.test.js rootDir The service’s root directory within its repo. Changes to files outside the root directory do not trigger a build for the service. Set this when working in a monorepo. If omitted, Render uses the repo’s root directory.

Disks

Attach a persistent disk to a compatible service with the disk field:

disk : name : redis - data mountPath : /opt/redis sizeGB : 5

You can modify the name and mountPath of an existing disk. You can increase the sizeGB of an existing disk, but you can’t reduce it.

Static sites

The following fields are specific to static sites:

Field Description staticPublishPath Required. The path to the directory that contains the static files to publish, relative to the repo root. Common examples include ./build and ./dist . headers Configuration details for a static site’s HTTP response headers. Example: headers : - path : /* name : X - Frame - Options value : sameorigin - path : /blog/* name : Cache - Control value : must - revalidate You can modify existing header rules and add new ones. Render preserves any existing header rules that are not included in the Blueprint file. routes Configuration details for a static site’s redirect and rewrite routes. Example: routes : - type : redirect source : /a destination : /b - type : rewrite source : /app/* destination : /app You can modify existing routing rules and add new ones. Render preserves any existing routing rules that are not included in the Blueprint file.

Redis

You define Redis instances in the services field of render.yaml alongside your other non-PostgreSQL services. A Redis instance has the type redis .

Example definitions

+ Show example Redis definitions services : - type : redis name : thunder ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1 description : home region : frankfurt plan : pro previewPlan : starter maxmemoryPolicy : allkeys - lru - type : redis name : lightning ipAllowList : - source : 0.0.0.0/0 description : everywhere - type : redis name : private redis ipAllowList : [ ]

Redis-specific fields

Field Description ipAllowList Required. See Data access control. maxmemoryPolicy The Redis instance’s eviction policy for when it reaches its maximum memory limit. One of the following: allkeys-lru (default)

(default) volatile-lru

allkeys-random

volatile-random

volatile-ttl

noeviction For details on these policies, see Render’s Redis documentation.

Environment variables

See Setting environment variables.

Database fields

Each entry in a Blueprint file’s databases list is an object that represents a PostgreSQL instance.

See below for supported fields.

Example definitions

+ Show example database definitions databases : - name : prod postgresMajorVersion : "16" region : frankfurt plan : basic - 4gb databaseName : prod_app user : app_user ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1 description : home readReplicas : - name : prod - replica - name : private database databaseName : private ipAllowList : [ ] - name : highly available database plan : pro - 16gb highAvailability : enabled : true

Essential fields

Field Description name Required. The PostgreSQL instance’s name. Provide a unique name for each service in your Blueprint file. If you add the name of an existing instance to your Blueprint file, Render attempts to apply the Blueprint’s configuration to that existing instance. You can’t modify this value after creation. plan The database’s instance type (see pricing). One of the following: + View values for plan Current instance types: free

basic-256mb

basic-1gb

basic-4gb

pro-4gb

pro-8gb

pro-16gb

pro-32gb

pro-64gb

pro-128gb

pro-192gb

pro-256gb

pro-384gb

pro-512gb

accelerated-16gb

accelerated-32gb

accelerated-64gb

accelerated-128gb

accelerated-256gb

accelerated-384gb

accelerated-512gb

accelerated-768gb

accelerated-1024gb Legacy instance types: starter

standard

pro

pro plus You cannot create new databases on a legacy instance type. You can move a database from a legacy instance type to a current instance type, but you can’t move it back. If you omit this field: Render uses basic-256mb for a new database.

for a new database. Render retains the current instance type for an existing database. previewPlan The instance type to use for this database in preview environments. If you omit this field, preview instances use the same instance type as the primary database (specified by plan ). If your primary database uses a new flexible instance type, you cannot specify a non-flexible instance type for previewPlan (or vice versa). diskSizeGB The database’s disk size, in GB. Not valid for legacy instance types, which have a fixed disk size. This value must be either 1 or a multiple of 5 . You can increase disk size, but you can’t decrease it. If you omit this field: For a new database, Render uses a default disk size based on the instance type’s tier: Free: 1 GB Basic: 15 GB Pro: 100 GB Accelerated: 250 GB

For an existing instance, Render retains the current disk size. region The region to deploy the instance to. One of the following: oregon (default)

(default) ohio

virginia

frankfurt

singapore You can’t modify this value after creation. ipAllowList See Data access control.

PostgreSQL settings

Field Description postgresMajorVersion The major version number of PostgreSQL to use, as a string (e.g., "16" ). If omitted, Render uses the most recent version supported by the platform. You can’t modify this value after creation. databaseName The name of your database in the PostgreSQL instance. This is different from the name of the PostgreSQL instance itself. If omitted, Render automatically generates a name for the database based on name . You can’t modify this value after creation. user The name of the PostgreSQL user to create for your instance. If omitted, Render automatically generates a name for the database based on name . You can’t modify this value after creation.

Database replicas

You can add two types of replica to a PostgreSQL instance:

A read replica for increased query throughput

A high availability standby for rapid recovery from primary instance failures

Field Description readReplicas Add a read replica to a PostgreSQL instance with the following syntax: readReplicas : - name : my - db - replica Note the following: Although the readReplicas field takes a list, you can add only one read replica to a PostgreSQL instance.

field takes a list, you can add only one read replica to a PostgreSQL instance. If you omit this field, Render preserves any existing read replica for the instance.

If you provide a different name from a database’s existing read replica, Render creates a new replica with the provided name and destroys the existing replica.

from a database’s existing read replica, Render creates a new replica with the provided name and destroys the existing replica. If you provide an empty list (e.g., readReplicas: [] ), Render destroys any existing replica and does not create a new replica.

), Render destroys any existing replica and does not create a new replica. You can reference a read replica’s properties in another service’s environment variables, as you would for any other database. See Referencing values from other services. For more information, see PostgreSQL Read Replicas. highAvailability Add a high availability standby to a PostgreSQL instance with the following syntax: highAvailability : enabled : true For your database to support high availability, it must: Belong to a Professional workspace or higher

workspace or higher Use the Pro instance type or higher

instance type or higher Use PostgreSQL version 13 or later For more information, see PostgreSQL High Availability.

Data access control

To control which IP addresses can access your PostgreSQL databases and Redis instances from outside Render’s network, use the ipAllowList field:

ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1

The ipAllowList field is required for Redis instances. If you omit this field for a PostgreSQL database, any source with valid credentials can access the database.

IP address ranges use CIDR notation. The description field is optional.

To block all external connections, provide an empty list:

ipAllowList : [ ]

To allow all external connections, provide the following CIDR block and description:

ipAllowList : - source : 0.0.0.0/0 description : everywhere

Learn more about PostgreSQL access control and Redis access aontrol.

Setting environment variables

Set names and values for a service’s environment variables in the envVars field:

envVars : - key : API_BASE_URL value : https : //api.example.com - key : APP_SECRET generateValue : true - key : STRIPE_API_KEY sync : false - key : DATABASE_URL fromDatabase : name : mydatabase property : connectionString - key : MINIO_PASSWORD fromService : name : minio type : pserv envVarKey : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD - fromGroup : my - env - group

A Blueprint can create new environment variables or modify the values of existing ones. Render preserves existing environment variables, even if you omit them from the Blueprint file.

Referencing values from other services

When setting an environment variable in a Blueprint file, you can reference certain values from your other Render services.

You can reference a service that isn’t in the Blueprint, but that service must exist in your workspace for the Blueprint to be valid.

To reference a value from most service types, use the fromService field. For PostgreSQL, instead use fromDatabase :

- key : MINIO_HOST fromService : name : minio type : pserv property : host - key : DATABASE_URL fromDatabase : name : mydatabase property : connectionString

To reference another service’s environment variable, set envVarKey instead of property :

- key : MINIO_PASSWORD fromService : name : minio type : pserv envVarKey : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD

In all cases, provide the service’s name , along with the property or envVarKey to use.

provide the service’s , along with the or to use. For fromService , you must also provide the referenced service’s type .

Supported values of property include:

Prompting for secret values

Some environment variables contain secret credentials, such an API key or access token. Do not hardcode these values in your render.yaml file!

Instead, you can define these environment variables with sync: false , like so:

- key : STRIPE_API_KEY sync : false

During the initial Blueprint creation flow in the Render Dashboard, you’re prompted to provide a value for each environment variable with sync: false :

Note the following limitations:

Render prompts you for these values only during the initial Blueprint creation flow. When you update an existing Blueprint, Render ignores any environment variables with sync: false . Add any new secret credentials to your existing services manually.

Render does not include sync: false environment variables in preview environments. As a workaround, you can also manually define the environment variable in an environment group that you apply to the service. For details, see this page.

environment variables in preview environments. You can’t apply sync: false to environment variables defined in an environment group. If you do this, Render ignores the environment variable.

to environment variables defined in an environment group.

Environment groups

You can define environment groups in the root-level envVarGroups field of your render.yaml file:

envVarGroups : - name : my - env - group envVars : - key : CONCURRENCY value : 2 - key : SHARED_SECRET generateValue : true

Each environment group has a name and a list of zero or more envVars . Definitions in the envVars list can use some (but not all) of the same formats as envVars for a service:

An environment group can’t reference values from your services, or from other environment groups.

You can’t define an environment variable with sync: false in an environment group.

Variable interpolation

Render does not support variable interpolation in a render.yaml file.

To achieve a similar behavior, pair environment variables with a build or start script that performs the interpolation for you.