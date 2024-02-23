Troubleshooting PostgreSQL Performance
You might observe performance issues with your database as it grows in size, query complexity, and connection count. If you do, use these tips to help diagnose and resolve the underlying cause.
Identify long-running queries
Long-running queries can degrade performance by monopolizing shared compute resources and locks required by other operations. Some of these might be “runaway” queries (such as a
SELECT * against a very large table without a
LIMIT), while others might require more nuanced optimization.
Run the following query on your instance to fetch all of its actively running processes, ordered by age (oldest first):
WITH activity_with_age AS (
SELECT
pid,
usename AS user,
application_name AS app_name,
query,
CASE WHEN state = 'active'
THEN NOW() - query_start
ELSE NULL
END AS query_age,
query_start,
state,
wait_event_type,
wait_event
FROM pg_stat_activity
WHERE query != current_query()
)
SELECT * FROM activity_with_age
WHERE
state = 'active'
-- Uncomment the following condition to hide queries
-- that started only within the last five minutes.
-- AND query_age > '5 minutes'::interval
ORDER BY
query_age DESC,
pid;
Again, this query shows only active processes. To show all processes, remove the
state = 'active' condition. Inactive processes include processes that are awaiting a new command from a user, either inside or outside of a transaction.
The
pg_stat_activity view queried above contains several other columns, but here we’re fetching the data that provides the most utility for common troubleshooting scenarios:
Example output
The following example output lists client backend processes where
state = active (query strings are omitted for brevity):
+ Show example output
pid | app_name | state | query | query_start | query_age | wait_event_type | wait_event
-------+----------+---------------------+----------------------------------+--------------------------------+-----------------+---------------
34067 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:37.913643-08 | 00:00:06.951026 | Lock | transactionid
34087 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:41.017026-08 | 00:00:03.847643 | Lock | transactionid
34083 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:42.057243-08 | 00:00:02.807426 | Lock | transactionid
34081 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:42.087726-08 | 00:00:02.776943 | Lock | transactionid
34095 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.112994-08 | 00:00:01.751675 | Lock | transactionid
34102 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.199889-08 | 00:00:01.664780 | Lock | transactionid
33998 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.648030-08 | 00:00:01.216639 | Lock | transactionid
34103 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.676188-08 | 00:00:01.188481 | Lock | transactionid
34104 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.739067-08 | 00:00:01.125602 | Lock | transactionid
34105 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.758841-08 | 00:00:01.105828 | Lock | transactionid
34106 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.794574-08 | 00:00:01.070095 | [NULL] | [NULL]
34059 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:44.369805-08 | 00:00:00.494864 | [NULL] | [NULL]
32902 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.238136-08 | 00:00:00.378974 | [NULL] | [NULL]
33104 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.252764-08 | 00:00:00.364346 | IO | DataFileRead
33254 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.339483-08 | 00:00:00.277627 | [NULL] | [NULL]
33101 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.404558-08 | 00:00:00.212552 | LWLock | BufferMapping
33407 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.554408-08 | 00:00:00.062702 | [NULL] | [NULL]
33406 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.554408-08 | 00:00:00.062702 | [NULL] | [NULL]
33233 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:42.582867-08 | 00:00:00.034318 | IPC | BufferIO
33409 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.612342-08 | 00:00:00.004768 | [NULL] | [NULL]
33393 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.612342-08 | 00:00:00.004768 | [NULL] | [NULL]
33043 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:41.621739-08 | 00:00:00.000475 | Client | ClientRead
33412 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.617272-08 | 00:00:00.000162 | [NULL] | [NULL]
Out of the 23 listed clients:
- 9 are currently processing on the CPU (
wait_event_typeis
NULL).
- 11 are waiting for a lock.
- 2 are waiting on the buffer manager paging in data to
shared_buffers.
- 1 is feeding data back to the client.
An
active query with a specified
wait_event_type might be in one of several states, most commonly:
Client, indicating that the query is expecting data to be read from or written to the client connection
IO, indicating a blocking access to disk
IPC, indicating communication between parallel processes
Lockor
LWLock, indicating that a table or row lock required by this query is currently held
Identify active queries that are blocking other queries
Concurrent queries running on the same tables or rows can sometimes cause lock contention. If your queries are taking longer than expected to complete, run the following to fetch all queries that are currently blocked on another query:
SELECT
blocker.pid AS blocking_pid,
blocker.query AS blocking_query,
blocker.usename AS blocking_user,
blocker.application_name AS blocking_app_name,
blocked.pid AS blocked_pid,
blocked.query AS blocked_query,
blocked.usename AS blocked_user,
blocked.application_name AS blocked_app_name
FROM pg_stat_activity AS blocked
JOIN pg_stat_activity AS blocker ON blocker.pid = ANY(pg_blocking_pids(blocked.pid))
ORDER BY
blocker.query_start DESC;
Example output
The following example output lists three currently blocked queries (query strings are omitted for brevity):
blocking_pid | blocking_query | blocking_user | blocking_app_name | blocked_pid | blocked_query | blocked_user | blocked_app_name
--------------+----------------+-----------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+--------------+------------------
311124 | ...omitted... | user@render.com | psql | 313674 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample
311124 | ...omitted... | user@render.com | psql | 344684 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample
313674 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample | 344684 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample
For each row, the
blocking_ columns show details about a query that’s currently holding a lock, and the
blocked_ columns show details about a query that’s waiting on that lock.
In this result set, a query issued by
user@render.com from a
psql shell is blocking two queries running from an app called
sample. Additionally, one of the blocked queries running from
sample is blocking the other, forming a queue.
If you notice that one particular backend process is blocking many others, you can terminate it with
pg_terminate_backend as shown here. We recommend using this strategy only in emergencies.
Examine query plans
If a particular query is taking longer than expected to run, you can use the
EXPLAIN command to understand how PostgreSQL is evaluating that query:
EXPLAIN <query>;
EXPLAIN returns a query plan, which is a text representation of the algorithm PostgreSQL will follow to execute the query. Details of a query plan include:
- Which tables to gather data from
- Which join order and strategy to use to combine data from multiple tables
- At which point result sets are filtered by a condition or sorted for output
In addition to running
EXPLAIN, you can also run
EXPLAIN ANALYZE to sample the actual execution time for each step in the query plan. Examples of both are provided below.
Query plans for the same query can differ significantly between environments.
This is because PostgreSQL takes your data’s size and distribution into account when selecting a query plan that maximizes its efficiency. For the best results, run
EXPLAIN in the same environment where you’re experiencing performance issues.
The sections below use the following example query, executed in Render’s own staging environment:
SELECT id, database_id, name
FROM postgres_dbs
WHERE deleted_at IS NULL
ORDER BY created_at DESC
LIMIT 200;
Example
EXPLAIN output
Running
EXPLAIN <query> with the example query above yields the following query plan:
QUERY PLAN
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Limit (cost=1070.71..1071.21 rows=200 width=68)
-> Sort (cost=1070.71..1071.38 rows=270 width=68)
Sort Key: postgres_dbs.created_at DESC
-> Bitmap Heap Scan on postgres_dbs (cost=181.69..1059.81 rows=270 width=68)
Recheck Cond: (deleted_at IS NULL)
-> Bitmap Index Scan on postgres_dbs_owner_id_name (cost=0.00..181.62 rows=270 width=0)
(6 rows)
Time: 63.931 ms
Each line in the query plan with a listed
cost represents a step in the execution process (other lines provide additional context for these steps). Steps with the largest indent level are executed first.
Based on this query plan, PostgreSQL performs the following steps in order:
- Bitmap Index Scan: PostgreSQL first reads from the
postgres_dbs_owner_id_nameindex (a partial index) to mark candidate pages (groups of rows) that need to be read.
- Bitmap Heap Scan: PostgreSQL goes through each of the marked pages and returns the rows that match the
Recheck Cond. This is necessary because each candidate page contains rows that belong to the index, but might also contain rows that don’t (which require a post-filter).
- Sort: PostgreSQL sorts the results from the heap scan by the
created_atcolumn in descending order.
- Limit: PostgreSQL reads the first 200 rows from the sorted result set. The remainder of the rows are discarded.
Example
EXPLAIN ANALYZE output
Because
EXPLAIN ANALYZE actually executes its query, any side effects of that query also occur.
Avoid running
EXPLAIN ANALYZE for
INSERT,
UPDATE, or
DELETE queries on a production database.
Running
EXPLAIN ANALYZE <query> with the example query above yields the same query plan and also executes that plan to gather exact timing and row details:
QUERY PLAN
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Limit (cost=1070.71..1071.21 rows=200 width=68) (actual time=1.493..1.522 rows=200 loops=1)
-> Sort (cost=1070.71..1071.38 rows=270 width=68) (actual time=1.492..1.506 rows=200 loops=1)
Sort Key: postgres_dbs.created_at DESC
Sort Method: quicksort Memory: 61kB
-> Bitmap Heap Scan on postgres_dbs (cost=181.69..1059.81 rows=270 width=68) (actual time=0.411..1.423 rows=268 loops=1)
Recheck Cond: (deleted_at IS NULL)
Heap Blocks: exact=213
-> Bitmap Index Scan on postgres_dbs_owner_id_name (cost=0.00..181.62 rows=270 width=0) (actual time=0.343..0.344 rows=3560 loops=1)
Planning Time: 0.150 ms
Execution Time: 1.574 ms
(10 rows)
Time: 65.136 ms
This output resembles the
EXPLAIN output above, but it includes additional details:
- The
actual timefor each step of the query execution
- The actual number of
rowsreturned from each step
- The total
Execution Timefor the query
Note that
cost remains an estimate (use this value to compare the efficiency of two query plans).
Case studies
To see how these queries can be used in a real debugging scenario, read our case studies. We’ll be adding to this list over time: