Troubleshooting PostgreSQL Performance

You might observe performance issues with your database as it grows in size, query complexity, and connection count. If you do, use these tips to help diagnose and resolve the underlying cause.

Identify long-running queries

Long-running queries can degrade performance by monopolizing shared compute resources and locks required by other operations. Some of these might be “runaway” queries (such as a SELECT * against a very large table without a LIMIT ), while others might require more nuanced optimization.

Run the following query on your instance to fetch all of its actively running processes, ordered by age (oldest first):

WITH activity_with_age AS ( SELECT pid , usename AS user , application_name AS app_name , query , CASE WHEN state = 'active' THEN NOW ( ) - query_start ELSE NULL END AS query_age , query_start , state , wait_event_type , wait_event FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE query != current_query ( ) ) SELECT * FROM activity_with_age WHERE state = 'active' ORDER BY query_age DESC , pid ;

Again, this query shows only active processes. To show all processes, remove the state = 'active' condition. Inactive processes include processes that are awaiting a new command from a user, either inside or outside of a transaction.

The pg_stat_activity view queried above contains several other columns, but here we’re fetching the data that provides the most utility for common troubleshooting scenarios:

Field Description pid The unique process identifier for each running process. This identifier is specific to the PostgreSQL instance and is distinct from the PID of the associated operating system process. As a last resort, you can terminate a misbehaving query by providing its pid to the following: SELECT pg_terminate_backend ( PID_GOES_HERE ) ; app_name A free-form tag used to identify the source application of a particular client. For clients connecting to the instance directly via a shell, this value is usually the name of the tool (such as psql or pgcli ).

or ). For application clients, this value is empty by default, but can (and should!) be supplied on the connection string (e.g., postgresql://myuser@my-host:5432/mydb?application_name=myapp ). state The current state of the backend process. This value is active when the backend is currently in the process of executing a particular query and idle when the backend is awaiting a new user request. This value is idle in transaction or idle in transaction (aborted) when the backend is awaiting a user request within an existing transaction context. In the case of idle in transaction (aborted) , the transaction encountered an error in a previous query and has been rolled back. query For client backend processes, this is the exact text of the most recent query executed by the process. This is the query that’s currently executing, if any.

By default, this value is truncated to 1024 characters (you can extend it by setting track_activity_query_size ).

). This value is empty for background processes. query_age This alias contains the age of the active query, instead of the age of its associated transaction or process. We report the age of any active query, but not the time since an idle query started. This partitions the output into active and inactive sections, which is helpful because long-running active queries are more likely to be of interest when querying this view. wait_event_type and wait_event For an active backend, the wait event type indicates whether query processing is blocked on some type of event. The specific event is unique to the specified wait event type (such as reading from disk or waiting on a lock).

Example output

The following example output lists client backend processes where state = active (query strings are omitted for brevity):

+ Show example output pid | app_name | state | query | query_start | query_age | wait_event_type | wait_event -------+----------+---------------------+----------------------------------+--------------------------------+-----------------+--------------- 34067 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:37.913643-08 | 00:00:06.951026 | Lock | transactionid 34087 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:41.017026-08 | 00:00:03.847643 | Lock | transactionid 34083 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:42.057243-08 | 00:00:02.807426 | Lock | transactionid 34081 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:42.087726-08 | 00:00:02.776943 | Lock | transactionid 34095 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.112994-08 | 00:00:01.751675 | Lock | transactionid 34102 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.199889-08 | 00:00:01.664780 | Lock | transactionid 33998 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.648030-08 | 00:00:01.216639 | Lock | transactionid 34103 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.676188-08 | 00:00:01.188481 | Lock | transactionid 34104 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.739067-08 | 00:00:01.125602 | Lock | transactionid 34105 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.758841-08 | 00:00:01.105828 | Lock | transactionid 34106 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:43.794574-08 | 00:00:01.070095 | [NULL] | [NULL] 34059 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:57:44.369805-08 | 00:00:00.494864 | [NULL] | [NULL] 32902 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.238136-08 | 00:00:00.378974 | [NULL] | [NULL] 33104 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.252764-08 | 00:00:00.364346 | IO | DataFileRead 33254 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.339483-08 | 00:00:00.277627 | [NULL] | [NULL] 33101 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.404558-08 | 00:00:00.212552 | LWLock | BufferMapping 33407 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.554408-08 | 00:00:00.062702 | [NULL] | [NULL] 33406 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.554408-08 | 00:00:00.062702 | [NULL] | [NULL] 33233 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:42.582867-08 | 00:00:00.034318 | IPC | BufferIO 33409 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.612342-08 | 00:00:00.004768 | [NULL] | [NULL] 33393 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.612342-08 | 00:00:00.004768 | [NULL] | [NULL] 33043 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:41.621739-08 | 00:00:00.000475 | Client | ClientRead 33412 | sample | active | ... omitted ... | 2024-02-23 14:52:43.617272-08 | 00:00:00.000162 | [NULL] | [NULL]

Out of the 23 listed clients:

9 are currently processing on the CPU ( wait_event_type is NULL ).

is ). 11 are waiting for a lock.

2 are waiting on the buffer manager paging in data to shared_buffers .

. 1 is feeding data back to the client.

An active query with a specified wait_event_type might be in one of several states, most commonly:

Client , indicating that the query is expecting data to be read from or written to the client connection

, indicating that the query is expecting data to be read from or written to the client connection IO , indicating a blocking access to disk

, indicating a blocking access to disk IPC , indicating communication between parallel processes

, indicating communication between parallel processes Lock or LWLock , indicating that a table or row lock required by this query is currently held

Identify active queries that are blocking other queries

Concurrent queries running on the same tables or rows can sometimes cause lock contention. If your queries are taking longer than expected to complete, run the following to fetch all queries that are currently blocked on another query:

SELECT blocker . pid AS blocking_pid , blocker . query AS blocking_query , blocker . usename AS blocking_user , blocker . application_name AS blocking_app_name , blocked . pid AS blocked_pid , blocked . query AS blocked_query , blocked . usename AS blocked_user , blocked . application_name AS blocked_app_name FROM pg_stat_activity AS blocked JOIN pg_stat_activity AS blocker ON blocker . pid = ANY ( pg_blocking_pids ( blocked . pid ) ) ORDER BY blocker . query_start DESC ;

Example output

The following example output lists three currently blocked queries (query strings are omitted for brevity):

blocking_pid | blocking_query | blocking_user | blocking_app_name | blocked_pid | blocked_query | blocked_user | blocked_app_name --------------+----------------+-----------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+--------------+------------------ 311124 | ...omitted... | user@render.com | psql | 313674 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample 311124 | ...omitted... | user@render.com | psql | 344684 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample 313674 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample | 344684 | ...omitted... | postgres | sample

For each row, the blocking_ columns show details about a query that’s currently holding a lock, and the blocked_ columns show details about a query that’s waiting on that lock.

In this result set, a query issued by user@render.com from a psql shell is blocking two queries running from an app called sample . Additionally, one of the blocked queries running from sample is blocking the other, forming a queue.

If you notice that one particular backend process is blocking many others, you can terminate it with pg_terminate_backend as shown here. We recommend using this strategy only in emergencies.

Examine query plans

If a particular query is taking longer than expected to run, you can use the EXPLAIN command to understand how PostgreSQL is evaluating that query:

EXPLAIN < query > ;

EXPLAIN returns a query plan, which is a text representation of the algorithm PostgreSQL will follow to execute the query. Details of a query plan include:

Which tables to gather data from

Which join order and strategy to use to combine data from multiple tables

At which point result sets are filtered by a condition or sorted for output

In addition to running EXPLAIN , you can also run EXPLAIN ANALYZE to sample the actual execution time for each step in the query plan. Examples of both are provided below.

Query plans for the same query can differ significantly between environments. This is because PostgreSQL takes your data’s size and distribution into account when selecting a query plan that maximizes its efficiency. For the best results, run EXPLAIN in the same environment where you’re experiencing performance issues.

The sections below use the following example query, executed in Render’s own staging environment:

SELECT id , database_id , name FROM postgres_dbs WHERE deleted_at IS NULL ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 200 ;

Example EXPLAIN output

Running EXPLAIN <query> with the example query above yields the following query plan:

QUERY PLAN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Limit (cost=1070.71..1071.21 rows=200 width=68) -> Sort (cost=1070.71..1071.38 rows=270 width=68) Sort Key: postgres_dbs.created_at DESC -> Bitmap Heap Scan on postgres_dbs (cost=181.69..1059.81 rows=270 width=68) Recheck Cond: (deleted_at IS NULL) -> Bitmap Index Scan on postgres_dbs_owner_id_name (cost=0.00..181.62 rows=270 width=0) (6 rows) Time: 63.931 ms

Each line in the query plan with a listed cost represents a step in the execution process (other lines provide additional context for these steps). Steps with the largest indent level are executed first.

Based on this query plan, PostgreSQL performs the following steps in order:

Bitmap Index Scan: PostgreSQL first reads from the postgres_dbs_owner_id_name index (a partial index) to mark candidate pages (groups of rows) that need to be read. Bitmap Heap Scan: PostgreSQL goes through each of the marked pages and returns the rows that match the Recheck Cond . This is necessary because each candidate page contains rows that belong to the index, but might also contain rows that don’t (which require a post-filter). Sort: PostgreSQL sorts the results from the heap scan by the created_at column in descending order. Limit: PostgreSQL reads the first 200 rows from the sorted result set. The remainder of the rows are discarded.

Example EXPLAIN ANALYZE output

Because EXPLAIN ANALYZE actually executes its query, any side effects of that query also occur. Avoid running EXPLAIN ANALYZE for INSERT , UPDATE , or DELETE queries on a production database.

Running EXPLAIN ANALYZE <query> with the example query above yields the same query plan and also executes that plan to gather exact timing and row details:

QUERY PLAN ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Limit (cost=1070.71..1071.21 rows=200 width=68) (actual time=1.493..1.522 rows=200 loops=1) -> Sort (cost=1070.71..1071.38 rows=270 width=68) (actual time=1.492..1.506 rows=200 loops=1) Sort Key: postgres_dbs.created_at DESC Sort Method: quicksort Memory: 61kB -> Bitmap Heap Scan on postgres_dbs (cost=181.69..1059.81 rows=270 width=68) (actual time=0.411..1.423 rows=268 loops=1) Recheck Cond: (deleted_at IS NULL) Heap Blocks: exact=213 -> Bitmap Index Scan on postgres_dbs_owner_id_name (cost=0.00..181.62 rows=270 width=0) (actual time=0.343..0.344 rows=3560 loops=1) Planning Time: 0.150 ms Execution Time: 1.574 ms (10 rows) Time: 65.136 ms

This output resembles the EXPLAIN output above, but it includes additional details:

The actual time for each step of the query execution

for each step of the query execution The actual number of rows returned from each step

returned from each step The total Execution Time for the query

Note that cost remains an estimate (use this value to compare the efficiency of two query plans).

Case studies

To see how these queries can be used in a real debugging scenario, read our case studies. We’ll be adding to this list over time: