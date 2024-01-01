Docker is the preferred application delivery mechanism for an increasing number of applications. Render offers native support for running containerized apps and services at scale, offering features that were previously available only in complex orchestration tools like Kubernetes.

Render’s Docker support includes:

Deploying prebuilt images from a container registry

Automated image builds and deploys from a Dockerfile in your Git repository

Parallelized multi-stage builds

Customizable Docker CMD , context directory, and Dockerfile path

, context directory, and Dockerfile path Full .dockerignore support

support Automatic translation of environment variables to Docker build args

Maximal layer caching for faster builds

Infrastructure as Code with render.yaml

Docker services also support universal Render features like:

Docker vs. native runtimes

Render has native support for many popular languages, including Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Rust, and Elixir. You don’t need to use Docker on Render if your service can be deployed with a native runtime and a build and start command.

You should consider containerizing your application in the following scenarios:

You need OS-level packages that aren’t included in a native runtime. With Docker you have complete control over your base operating system and installed packages.

Your application is in a language not yet supported natively on Render, like PHP, Java, or ASP.NET.

You need guaranteed reproducible builds. We release regular updates to native runtimes to improve functionality, security, and performance. While we aim for full backward compatibility, using a Dockerfile is the best way to ensure that your production runtime is always in sync with your local builds.

Docker builds on Render

Render uses the BuildKit engine to build your Dockerfiles.

Run your local builds with DOCKER_BUILDKIT=1 docker build to use BuildKit on your own machine.

If your Dockerfile requires private images, you can specify a registry credential for the service to access those images. For details, see Credentials for private images.

Render builds your Docker image on every push to your repo, storing the image in a private and secure container registry. After building the image, the system creates new containers based on the latest version of your app and starts directing traffic to them as soon as they are healthy. For more details, see Zero-downtime deploys.

Caching

Render caches all intermediate build layers in your Dockerfile, which significantly speeds up subsequent builds. Follow these instructions from Docker to further optimize your images and improve build times.

In addition, Render maintains a cache of public Docker Hub images. Because of this, pulling an image with a mutable tag (e.g., latest ) might result in a build that uses a cached, less recent version of the image. To ensure that you don’t use a cached Docker Hub image, do one of the following:

Reference an immutable tag when you deploy (e.g., a specific version like v1.2.3 )

) Add a credential to your image. For details, see Credentials for private images.

Getting started with Docker containers

You can build and deploy your own Dockerfile by adding it to your repo and creating a Render service as usual. Render automatically detects Dockerfiles at the root of your repo and suggests a Docker runtime for your app during service creation.

We also have templates to install popular open-source applications on Render using Docker:

Infrastructure components

Blogging and content management

Analytics and business intelligence

Communication and collaboration