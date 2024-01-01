PostgreSQL Legacy Instance Types
In October 2024, Render introduced flexible plans for managed PostgreSQL. These plans enable you to set your database’s storage and compute separately. Storage for a database on a flexible plan is billed at a fixed rate per GB, separate from compute.
Databases created before this change use legacy instance types that determine both storage and compute, billed together.
If you have a database on a legacy instance type, you can optionally move it to a flexible plan by changing its instance type in the Render Dashboard. You cannot move back to a legacy instance type.
Specs
These specs are provided as reference for existing databases on a legacy instance type.
Legacy instance types are not available for new databases.
|Legacy Instance Type
|Compute
|Storage
|Max Connections
|Price
|
Starter
|
256 MB RAM
0.1 CPU
|
1 GB
|
97
|
$7/month
|
Standard
|
1 GB RAM
1 CPU
|
16 GB
|
97
|
$20/month
|
Pro
|
4 GB RAM
2 CPU
|
96 GB
|
97
|
$95/month
|
Pro Plus
|
8 GB RAM
4 CPU
|
256 GB
|
197
|
$185/month