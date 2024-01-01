Get Started

PostgreSQL Legacy Instance Types

In October 2024, Render introduced flexible plans for managed PostgreSQL. These plans enable you to set your database’s storage and compute separately. Storage for a database on a flexible plan is billed at a fixed rate per GB, separate from compute.

Databases created before this change use legacy instance types that determine both storage and compute, billed together.

If you have a database on a legacy instance type, you can optionally move it to a flexible plan by changing its instance type in the Render Dashboard. You cannot move back to a legacy instance type.

Specs

These specs are provided as reference for existing databases on a legacy instance type.

Legacy instance types are not available for new databases.
Legacy Instance TypeComputeStorageMax ConnectionsPrice

Starter

256 MB RAM

0.1 CPU

1 GB

97

$7/month

Standard

1 GB RAM

1 CPU

16 GB

97

$20/month

Pro

4 GB RAM

2 CPU

96 GB

97

$95/month

Pro Plus

8 GB RAM

4 CPU

256 GB

197

$185/month