PostgreSQL Legacy Instance Types

In October 2024, Render introduced flexible plans for managed PostgreSQL. These plans enable you to set your database’s storage and compute separately. Storage for a database on a flexible plan is billed at a fixed rate per GB, separate from compute.

Databases created before this change use legacy instance types that determine both storage and compute, billed together.

If you have a database on a legacy instance type, you can optionally move it to a flexible plan by changing its instance type in the Render Dashboard. You cannot move back to a legacy instance type.

Specs

These specs are provided as reference for existing databases on a legacy instance type. Legacy instance types are not available for new databases.