Setting Your Node.js Version
|Current default Node.js version
|
Services created before 2024-10-30 have a different default version. See below.
Set a different Node.js version in any of the following ways (in descending order of precedence):
-
Set the
NODE_VERSIONenvironment variable for your service in the Render Dashboard:
-
Add a file named
.node-versionto the root of your repo. This file contains a single line with the version to use:
18.18.0
-
Add a file named
.nvmrcto the root of your repo. This file uses the same format as
.node-version.
-
Specify a Node.js version range in your
package.jsonfile, under the
enginesproperty:
"engines": { "node": ">=18.18.0 <19.0.0" }
If there isn’t a
package.jsonfile in your repo’s root directory, Render uses the first
package.jsonfile it finds in a subdirectory.
Always include an upper bound in your version range.
An unbounded range (such as
>=18) always resolves to the
latestrelease of Node.js, which increments its major version over time. This might result in unexpected behavior or incompatibilities with your development version.
You can specify either a semantic version number (such as
18.18.0) or an alias (such as
lts).
Render uses the
node-version-alias module to resolve version aliases and semver ranges.
History of default Node.js versions
If you don’t set a Node.js version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service:
|Service Creation Date
|Default Node.js Version
2024-10-30 and later
22.10.0
2024-07-09 to
2024-10-30
20.15.1
2024-04-17 to
2024-07-09
20.12.2
2024-04-04 to
2024-04-17
20.12.1
2024-03-27 to
2024-04-04
20.12.0
2024-02-23 to
2024-03-27
20.11.1
2023-11-29 to
2024-02-23
20.10.0
|Before
2023-11-01
14.17.0