Setting Your Python Version

Issues deploying your Python app? See Troubleshooting Python Deploys.

Current default Python version Minimum supported Python version 3.11.10 Services created before 2024-10-29 have a different default version. See below. 3.7.3 Existing services that use an older version can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.

Specify a different Python version by setting your service’s PYTHON_VERSION environment variable to a valid Python version (e.g., 3.11.7 ). You can specify any released version from 3.7.3 onward.

Render doesn’t support unreleased Python versions natively, but you can use them via Render’s Docker support.

History of default Python versions

If you don’t set a Python version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service: