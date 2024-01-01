Get Started

Setting Your Python Version

Issues deploying your Python app? See Troubleshooting Python Deploys.
Current default Python versionMinimum supported Python version

3.11.10

Services created before 2024-10-29 have a different default version. See below.

3.7.3

Existing services that use an older version can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.

Specify a different Python version by setting your service’s PYTHON_VERSION environment variable to a valid Python version (e.g., 3.11.7). You can specify any released version from 3.7.3 onward.

Setting the PYTHON_VERSION environment variable

Render doesn’t support unreleased Python versions natively, but you can use them via Render’s Docker support.

History of default Python versions

If you don’t set a Python version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service:

Service Creation DateDefault Python Version
2024-10-29 and later3.11.10
2024-04-04 to 2024-10-293.11.9
2024-02-22 to 2024-04-043.11.8
2024-01-02 to 2024-02-223.11.7
2023-12-04 to 2024-01-023.11.6
Before 2023-11-013.7.10