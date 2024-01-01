You can deploy a Vue.js app on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.

The sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://vue.onrender.com.

Use your existing Vue.js repository, or fork our sample Vue.js repo on GitHub or GitLab. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command yarn; yarn build Publish Directory dist

That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Using Client-Side Routing

If you use Vue Router for client-side routing, you will need to direct all routing requests to index.html so they can be handled by your routing library.

You can do this easily by defining a Rewrite Rule for your static site. Go to the Redirects/Rewrites tab for your service and add a rule with the following values:

Source Path /* Destination Path /index.html Action Rewrite

The result should look like this:

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.