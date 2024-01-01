- Quickstarts
- Phoenix
Deploy a Phoenix App on Render
This guide walks through deploying a Phoenix application on Render.
The finished code for this example is available on GitHub.
Getting started
Create a new Phoenix app in the terminal. We don’t need a database for this example, so pass the
--no-ecto flag to
mix:
mix archive.install hex phx_new
mix phx.new phoenix_hello --no-ecto # also fetch and install dependencies
cd phoenix_hello
Create a build script
We need to run a series of commands to build our app on every push to our Git repo, which we can accomplish with a build script. Create a script named
build.sh at the root of your repo:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
# exit on error
set -o errexit
# Initial setup
mix deps.get --only prod
MIX_ENV=prod mix compile
# Compile assets
# Make sure tailwind and esbuild are installed
MIX_ENV=prod mix assets.build
# Build minified assets
MIX_ENV=prod mix assets.deploy
# Create server script, Build the release, and overwrite the existing release directory
MIX_ENV=prod mix phx.gen.release
MIX_ENV=prod mix release --overwrite
Make sure the script is executable before you commit it:
chmod a+x build.sh
Update your app for Render
Update
config/runtime.exs to change the highlighted line below:
host = System.get_env("PHX_HOST") || "example.com"port = String.to_integer(System.get_env("PORT") || "4000")
to this:
host = System.get_env("RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME") || "localhost"port = String.to_integer(System.get_env("PORT") || "4000")
Render populates
RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME for
config/runtime.exs.
If you add a custom domain to your Render app, don’t forget to change the host to your new domain.
Build and test your release locally
Compile your release locally by running
./build.sh. The end of the output should look like this:
./build.sh
* assembling phoenix_hello-0.1.0 on MIX_ENV=prod
* using config/runtime.exs to configure the release at runtime
* skipping elixir.bat for windows (bin/elixir.bat not found in the Elixir installation)
* skipping iex.bat for windows (bin/iex.bat not found in the Elixir installation)
Release created at _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello
# To start your system
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start
Once the release is running:
# To connect to it remotely
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello remote
# To stop it gracefully (you may also send SIGINT/SIGTERM)
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello stop
To list all commands:
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello
Test your release by running the following command and navigating to http://localhost:4000.
SECRET_KEY_BASE=`mix phx.gen.secret` _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/server
You might need to run
mix deps.get locally to enable
phx.gen.secret, because it’s a dev dependency instead of a prod dependency. You should add/commit your
mix.lock file before running this.
You might notice the start command is different from the output of
build.sh. The
phx.gen.release command in the build script creates a wrapper for launching your application that include setting the PHX_SERVER variable, so a webserver will start. You can also use the start command from the
build.sh output, but you will need to set
PHX_SERVER to
true in the environment variables if you do.
If everything looks good, push your changes to your repo. Next, let’s deploy your app to Render!
Deploy to Render
-
In the Render Dashboard, create a new web service and connect your Phoenix app’s repo.
-
Set the following values during service creation:
Setting Value Runtime
Elixir
Build Command
./build.sh
Start Command
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/server
-
Add the following environment variable to your web service:
Key Value
SECRET_KEY_BASE
A sufficiently strong secret. Generate it locally by running
mix phx.gen.secret
That’s it! Your Phoenix web service will be live at its
onrender.com subdomain as soon as the deploy finishes.
Read about customizing Elixir and Erlang/OTP versions for your app.