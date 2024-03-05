Setting Your Elixir and Erlang Versions

Current defaults Minimum supported Elixir 1.16.1 Erlang/OTP 26.2.2 Services created before 2024-03-05 have different default versions. See below. Elixir 1.12.0 Erlang/OTP 24.3.4 Existing services that use older versions can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.

Elixir version 1.16.1 and Erlang/OTP version 26.2.2 are the defaults for Render services created on or after 2024-03-05.

You can specify your service’s Elixir and/or Erlang/OTP version by setting environment variables:

Elixir

Add an environment variable called ELIXIR_VERSION to your service and set its value to a valid version (e.g., 1.14.5 ).

Supported Elixir versions are listed below.

If you don’t also specify an Erlang/OTP version, Render automatically downloads an Erlang runtime that’s compatible with your chosen Elixir version.

Supported Elixir versions

Add an environment variable called ERLANG_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version (e.g., 24.3.4 ).

If you set an Erlang/OTP version, make sure it’s compatible with your Elixir version!

Supported Erlang/OTP versions are listed below.

Note that 22.2 is a less recent version than 22.2.8 , because valid versions are based on tags in the official Erlang repo.

Supported Erlang/OTP versions

History of default Elixir versions

If you don’t set an Elixir version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service: