Setting Your Elixir and Erlang Versions
|Current defaults
|Minimum supported
|
Elixir
Erlang/OTP
Services created before 2024-03-05 have different default versions. See below.
|
Elixir
Erlang/OTP
Existing services that use older versions can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.
Elixir version
1.16.1 and Erlang/OTP version
26.2.2 are the defaults for Render services created on or after 2024-03-05.
You can specify your service’s Elixir and/or Erlang/OTP version by setting environment variables:
Elixir
Add an environment variable called
ELIXIR_VERSION to your service and set its value to a valid version (e.g.,
1.14.5).
Supported Elixir versions are listed below.
If you don’t also specify an Erlang/OTP version, Render automatically downloads an Erlang runtime that’s compatible with your chosen Elixir version.
Supported Elixir versions
+ Click to show versions
Erlang/OTP
Add an environment variable called
ERLANG_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version (e.g.,
24.3.4).
If you set an Erlang/OTP version, make sure it’s compatible with your Elixir version!
Supported Erlang/OTP versions are listed below.
Note that
22.2 is a less recent version than
22.2.8, because valid versions are based on tags in the official Erlang repo.
Supported Erlang/OTP versions
+ Click to show versions
History of default Elixir versions
If you don’t set an Elixir version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service:
|Service Creation Date
|Default Elixir Version
2024-03-05 and later
1.16.1
2023-11-01 to
2024-03-05
1.15.6
|Before
2023-11-01
1.9.4