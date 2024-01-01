Get Started
Deploy a Node hapi App

You can deploy a Node hapi application on Render in just a few clicks.

A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://hapijs.onrender.com

  1. Fork hapi-quick-start on GitHub.

  2. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.

  3. Use the following values during creation:

    RuntimeNode
    Build Commandnpm install
    Start Commandnode server.js

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.