Deploy a Node Express App on Render

You can deploy a Node.js Express application on Render in just a few clicks.

This quickstart uses a simple example app. You’re welcome to use your own Express app instead.

Fork the express-hello-world repo on GitHub. A demo instance of this app is hosted at express.onrender.com. In the Render Dashboard, click New > Web Service and connect your new repo. Provide the following values during creation: Runtime Node Build Command yarn Start Command node app.js Using your own app? Instead provide whatever commands you use to build and start it, such as npm install / npm start or bun install / bun start .

That’s it! Your web service will be live at its onrender.com URL as soon as the build finishes.

Going forward, every push to your linked branch automatically builds and deploys your app. If a build fails, Render cancels the deploy, and your app’s existing version continues running until the next successful deploy. Learn more about deploys.

If you need to use a specific version of Node.js for your app, see Setting Your Node.js Version.