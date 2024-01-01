- Quickstarts
- Jekyll
Deploy a Jekyll Static Site
You can deploy a Jekyll static site on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.
The sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://jekyll.onrender.com.
-
Use your existing Jekyll repository, or fork our sample Jekyll repo on GitHub or GitLab.
-
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
bundle exec jekyll build
Publish Directory
_site
That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
Additional Notes
See Specifying a Ruby Version if you need to customize the version of Ruby used for your app.