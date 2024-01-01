Setting Your Ruby Version
|Current default Ruby version
|Minimum supported Ruby version
|
Services created before 2024-09-05 have a different default version. See below.
|
Existing services that use an older version can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.
Set a different Ruby version in any of the following ways (in descending order of precedence):
-
Include a
Gemfile.lockor a
gems.lockedfile in the root of your repo that specifies the version to use under
RUBY VERSION:
# Gemfile.lock RUBY VERSION ruby 3.3.0
You can add this entry to an existing
Gemfile.lockfile or update its value by running:
bundle update --ruby
-
Add a file named
.ruby-versionto the root of your repo. This file contains a single line with the version to use:
3.3.0
-
Add a file named
.tool-versionsto the root of your repo. This file can specify versions for multiple languages. To set the Ruby version, add a line like the following:
ruby 3.3.0
-
Set the
rubydirective in your
Gemfile.
To avoid version mismatches across environments, you can set your Ruby version in the
.ruby-version file, then read the value from that file in your
Gemfile:
# Gemfile
ruby file: ".ruby-version"
History of default Ruby versions
If you don’t set a Ruby version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service:
|Service Creation Date
|Default Ruby Version
2024-09-05 and later
3.3.5
2024-07-11 to
2024-09-05
3.3.4
2024-06-13 to
2024-07-11
3.3.3
2024-06-03 to
2024-06-13
3.3.2
2024-04-23 to
2024-06-03
3.3.1
2024-03-18 to
2024-04-23
3.3.0
2023-11-01 to
2024-03-18
3.2.2
|Before
2023-11-01
2.6.8