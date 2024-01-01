Get Started

Setting Your Ruby Version

Current default Ruby versionMinimum supported Ruby version

3.3.5

Services created before 2024-09-05 have a different default version. See below.

3.1.0

Existing services that use an older version can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.

Set a different Ruby version in any of the following ways (in descending order of precedence):

  1. Include a Gemfile.lock or a gems.locked file in the root of your repo that specifies the version to use under RUBY VERSION:

    # Gemfile.lock
RUBY VERSION
  ruby 3.3.0

    You can add this entry to an existing Gemfile.lock file or update its value by running:

    bundle update --ruby

  2. Add a file named .ruby-version to the root of your repo. This file contains a single line with the version to use:

    3.3.0

  3. Add a file named .tool-versions to the root of your repo. This file can specify versions for multiple languages. To set the Ruby version, add a line like the following:

    ruby 3.3.0

  4. Set the ruby directive in your Gemfile.

To avoid version mismatches across environments, you can set your Ruby version in the .ruby-version file, then read the value from that file in your Gemfile:

# Gemfile
ruby file: ".ruby-version"

History of default Ruby versions

If you don’t set a Ruby version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service:

Service Creation DateDefault Ruby Version
2024-09-05 and later3.3.5
2024-07-11 to 2024-09-053.3.4
2024-06-13 to 2024-07-113.3.3
2024-06-03 to 2024-06-133.3.2
2024-04-23 to 2024-06-033.3.1
2024-03-18 to 2024-04-233.3.0
2023-11-01 to 2024-03-183.2.2
Before 2023-11-012.6.8