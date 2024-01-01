Setting Your Ruby Version

Current default Ruby version Minimum supported Ruby version 3.3.5 Services created before 2024-09-05 have a different default version. See below. 3.1.0 Existing services that use an older version can continue to do so until 2025-07-01. See details.

Set a different Ruby version in any of the following ways (in descending order of precedence):

Include a Gemfile.lock or a gems.locked file in the root of your repo that specifies the version to use under RUBY VERSION : RUBY VERSION ruby 3.3 .0 You can add this entry to an existing Gemfile.lock file or update its value by running: bundle update --ruby Add a file named .ruby-version to the root of your repo. This file contains a single line with the version to use: 3.3.0 Add a file named .tool-versions to the root of your repo. This file can specify versions for multiple languages. To set the Ruby version, add a line like the following: ruby 3.3.0 Set the ruby directive in your Gemfile .

To avoid version mismatches across environments, you can set your Ruby version in the .ruby-version file, then read the value from that file in your Gemfile :

ruby file : ".ruby-version"

History of default Ruby versions

If you don’t set a Ruby version for your service, Render’s default version depends on when you originally created the service: