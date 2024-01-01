Deploy a Docusaurus Static Site

Get Started
Docusaurus is a great way to build documentation websites for your projects, and you can deploy a Docusaurus site on Render in under a minute.

Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.

  1. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your Docusaurus repo.

  2. Use the following values during creation:

    Build Commandyarn install; yarn build
    Publish Directory./build
    projectName above is the value you defined in docusaurus.config.js as shown below. 
    const siteConfig = {
  title: 'Docusaurus Example', // Title for your website.
  tagline: 'Fast and easy deployment on Render',
  url: 'https://docusaurus.onrender.com', // Your website URL
  baseUrl: '/', // Base URL for your project */
  // Used for publishing and more
  projectName: 'your-project-name',  // ...

That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your site.