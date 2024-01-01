Deploy a Docusaurus Static Site

Docusaurus is a great way to build documentation websites for your projects, and you can deploy a Docusaurus site on Render in under a minute.

Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.

Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your Docusaurus repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command yarn install; yarn build Publish Directory ./build projectName above is the value you defined in docusaurus.config.js as shown below. const siteConfig = { title : 'Docusaurus Example' , tagline : 'Fast and easy deployment on Render' , url : 'https://docusaurus.onrender.com' , baseUrl : '/' , projectName : 'your-project-name' ,

That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your site.