You can deploy a Create React App static site on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.

The sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://cra.onrender.com.

Use your existing React repository, or fork our sample React repo on GitHub or GitLab. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command yarn; yarn build Publish Directory build

That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Using Client-Side Routing

If you use Reach Router or React Router for client-side routing, you will need to direct all routing requests to index.html so they can be handled by your routing library.

You can do this easily by defining a Rewrite Rule for your static site. Go to the Redirects/Rewrites tab for your service and add a rule with the following values:

Source Path /* Destination Path /index.html Action Rewrite

The result should look like this:

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your site.

Environment Variables

React can consume environment variables that are exposed via REACT_APP_ prefix.

Sometimes you may want to use environment variables we expose to your service.

Do not store secrets in your React app - see https://create-react-app.dev/docs/adding-custom-environment-variables/ for more details.

You can do this by updating your build command to expose the variables you require, for example to access RENDER_GIT_COMMIT you would change your Build Command to be REACT_APP_RENDER_GIT_COMMTL=$RENDER_GIT_COMMIT yarn build

Alternatively, changing your Build Command to use a script, eg render-build.sh you could achieve similar as well as being able to version control the file with: