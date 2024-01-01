- Quickstarts
- Ackee
Deploy Ackee
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js based analytics tool for users who care about privacy. It is easy to set up and features an intuitive and minimal interface.
You can host your own Ackee instance on Render in just a few minutes. Once it’s live you will be able to log in and get a JavaScript snippet that you can add to any website to get instant access to detailed, real-time analytics.
One-Click Deploy
Click Deploy to Render below and follow the prompts to set up Ackee on Render.
Once your deploy is finished, visit the URL for your service to login to Ackee. You can get your login credentials from the
ACKEE_USERNAME and
ACKEE_PASSWORD environment variables in the Environment tab of your service. By default, your username will be
render and your password will be a randomly generated string.
Manual Deploy
Create a MongoDB Instance
Set up a new MongoDB instance on Render. The database should be up in a few minutes; wait for it to go live before deploying Ackee.
Deploy Ackee
-
Fork render-examples/ackee on GitHub or click
Use this template.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render and give Render’s GitHub app permission to access your new repository. Make sure the
Runtimeis set to
Dockerand pick a name for your Ackee instance.
-
Add the following environment variables to your web service:
Key Value
MONGODB_HOSTPORT
MongoDB hostname and port, for example:
mongodb-123c:27107
MONGODB_DATABASE
ackee
ACKEE_USERNAME
the username for logging in to Ackee (the one-click deploy uses
renderas a default)
ACKEE_PASSWORD
your Ackee password (auto-generated in one-click deploys)
ACKEE_PORT
80
ACKEE_ALLOW_ORIGIN
*
Ackee uses the
Access-Control-Allow-Originheader to restrict the sites that can send data to your Ackee instance. We’re using a wildcard (
*) in this example but recommend updating the value of
ACKEE_ALLOW_ORIGINonce you know the domains you’re tracking with Ackee. See Ackee docs for details.
That’s it! Save your web service to bring up Ackee. It will take a couple of minutes to start but future deploys will be much faster.
Your Ackee instance will be available on your
.onrender.com URL as soon as the first deploy is live. Go to
https://your-subdomain.onrender.com, log in using the values for
ACKEE_USERNAME and
ACKEE_PASSWORD above and start using Ackee!