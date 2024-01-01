HTTP Headers for Static Sites

Since static sites don’t have a server-side component that can inject custom HTTP headers in responses, Render lets you define response headers for your static sites in your dashboard.

Header Syntax

The header path must be a relative path without the domain. It will be matched with all custom domains attached to your site.

You can use wildcards to match arbitrary request paths.

Path Effect /* Matches all request paths. /blog/* Matches /blog/ , /blog/latest-post/ , and all other paths under /blog/ /**/* Matches /blog/ , /assets/ , and all other paths with at least two slashes. /*.css Matches /tokens.css and /mode.css , but not /assets/theme.css /**/*.css Matches /assets/theme.css but not /tokens.css

The name is the case-insensitive name for the header. Examples include:

Cache-Control

X-Frame-Options

Referrer-Policy

The value of the header is sent as-is in the response. Examples include:

public, max-age=86400

DENY

same-origin

The header key is normalized and the value is appended to it to form the response: