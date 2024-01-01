HTTP Headers for Static Sites
Since static sites don’t have a server-side component that can inject custom HTTP headers in responses, Render lets you define response headers for your static sites in your dashboard.
Header Syntax
The header path must be a relative path without the domain. It will be matched with all custom domains attached to your site.
You can use wildcards to match arbitrary request paths.
|Path
|Effect
/*
|Matches all request paths.
/blog/*
|Matches
/blog/,
/blog/latest-post/, and all other paths under
/blog/
/**/*
|Matches
/blog/,
/assets/, and all other paths with at least two slashes.
/*.css
|Matches
/tokens.css and
/mode.css, but not
/assets/theme.css
/**/*.css
|Matches
/assets/theme.css but not
/tokens.css
The name is the case-insensitive name for the header. Examples include:
Cache-Control
X-Frame-Options
Referrer-Policy
The value of the header is sent as-is in the response. Examples include:
public, max-age=86400
DENY
same-origin
The header key is normalized and the value is appended to it to form the response:
cache-control: public, max-age=86400
x-frame-options: DENY
referrer-policy: same-origin