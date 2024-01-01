You can make it easy for others to deploy your services to Render using the Deploy to Render button.

Once you add the Deploy to Render button to a README in your repo, your users can simply click the button, review the services to be deployed on their Render account and click approve to set everything up instantly and without any additional work.

Follow these steps to add the button for your repo.

Create a render.yaml file describing the services you want to deploy from your repository. Make sure your repository is accessible to your users. Public repos are supported out of the box.

For private GitHub repos install Render’s GitHub App on your repo.

For private GitLab and Bitbucket repos, grant your users clone access to the repo. Add the Deploy to Render button to your GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket README.md . [ ![Deploy to Render ]( https://render.com/images/deploy-to-render-button.svg ) ](https://render.com/deploy) If you’re not using Markdown for the README add an image from https://render.com/images/deploy-to-render-button.svg linking to https://render.com/deploy. By default, Render uses the referrer of the page containing the Deploy to Render button to detect the repository to deploy. You can also explicitly specify a repository as shown below.

Specifying a Repository

It’s strongly recommended that you append a repo query string parameter to the button’s target URL. Without it, the Git repository URL is determined from the Referer header, however many browsers no longer include the full URL in the Referer header due to privacy and security concerns .

Set the value of repo to the full https:// URL for your Git repo. Here’s an example.

< a href = " https://render.com/deploy?repo=https://github.com/render-examples/mattermost " > < img src = " https://render.com/images/deploy-to-render-button.svg " alt = " Deploy to Render " /> </ a >

Specifying a Branch

By default the repo’s default branch (normally main or master ) is deployed. You can deploy a different branch by appending /tree/branch_name to the end of the repo query parameter. As an example, the link below will deploy a branch named bugfix-123 .

< a href = " https://render.com/deploy?repo=https://github.com/render-examples/mattermost/tree/bugfix-123 " > < img src = " https://render.com/images/deploy-to-render-button.svg " alt = " Deploy to Render " /> </ a >

Configuring Auto-Deploys

When using the Deploy to Render button to deploy via a render.yaml Blueprint Spec contained in the service’s repo, special consideration must be taken with regard to the service’s Auto-Deploy settings. For a service that is meant to be deployed via a Deploy to Render button, it is strongly advised to set autoDeploy: false via the render.yaml Blueprint Spec. This ensures that code pushes to the repo that contains the Deploy to Render button don’t trigger an automatic deploy of every instance deployed via the Deploy to Render button.

Button Generator

Paste your GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket repo URL to generate a Deploy to Render button as Markdown or HTML.