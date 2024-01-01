Using this guide you can deploy a Svelte static site on Render in just a few clicks. If you’d like to deploy a SvelteKit Node app instead, check out our SvelteKit guide.

Create your own repo from Render’s Svelte template repo on GitHub. Alternatively, you can clone the repo and push your clone to GitLab or Bitbucket. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command npm install && npm run build Publish Directory public

That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.