- Quickstarts
- Svelte
Deploy a Svelte Static Site
Using this guide you can deploy a Svelte static site on Render in just a few clicks. If you’d like to deploy a SvelteKit Node app instead, check out our SvelteKit guide.
Create your own repo from Render’s Svelte template repo on GitHub.
- Alternatively, you can clone the repo and push your clone to GitLab or Bitbucket.
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
npm install && npm run build
Publish Directory
public
That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.