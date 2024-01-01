Deploy a Rust GraphQL Server with Juniper

You can use Render to host a Rust GraphQL server built with Juniper in just a few clicks.

The app in this guide is based on the official juniper_rocket example and uses GraphQL Playground and Juniper master .

Fork render-examples/rust-graphql on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Rust Build Command cargo build --release Start Command cargo run --release

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Use the GraphQL query below to start exploring the schema!

query { human ( id : "1002" ) { id name friends { id name } appearsIn } }

Going forward, every push to your repo will automatically build your app and deploy it in production. If the build fails, Render will automatically stop the deploy process and the existing version of your app will keep running until the next successful deploy.

See Specifying a Rust Toolchain to customize the Rust toolchain for your app.