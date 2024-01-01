Retool lets you build internal tools quickly. You can use building blocks like Tables, TextInputs, and Dropdowns, read data from PostgreSQL, write back via an API, read some more data from Google Sheets, query it via SQL, and join it to data from Stripe.

Retool supports multiple databases and any HTTP API. Follow their quickstart or learn more at retool.com/docs

You can deploy Retool on Render in a single click using the button below.

This will install the latest stable version of Retool’s Docker image and a PostgreSQL database which is used to store Retool metadata.

The database created in this step is not your application database. You will configure connections to your backend database and APIs after installation.

Customizing Retool

The single-click deploy uses the render-examples/retool repository and a default render.yaml spec.

To customize Retool, fork the GitHub repository to your own account. If you choose to make your new repo is private, grant Render’s GitHub app access to it.

The Dockerfile in this repo uses the latest stable version of Retool by default:

FROM tryretool/backend:latest

You can pin your Retool version by simply replacing latest with the desired version:

FROM tryretool/backend:2.57.1

Commit and push your changes and Render will automatically upgrade and deploy your Retool instance.

Getting a License Key

You will need a license key to run Retool on Render. You can get one by registering for the Retool self-hosted beta.

Once you have registered with Retool, you’ll need to provide your Retool license key as the value of the LICENSE_KEY environment variable for your Retool Render instance, which then must be redeployed.

Adding Google Login

Follow Retool’s instructions for creating a Google OAuth Client. Add the environment variables below to render.yaml in your repo.

- key : CLIENT_ID value : YOUR_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID - key : CLIENT_SECRET sync : false - key : RESTRICTED_DOMAIN value : yourcompany.com