Deploy a Node.js app with Prisma ORM and PostgreSQL
This tutorial is featured by Prisma, a Render partner.
Deploy a Node.js application that uses Prisma ORM together with a Render PostgreSQL database.
Deploy the example
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to:
- Create a PostgreSQL database
- Deploy a Node.js app that uses Prisma ORM
- Connect the Node.js app to the PostgreSQL database
- Specify a Pre-Deploy Command in Render to execute the database migrations defined by Prisma ORM
- Seed the database with example data using the seeding functionality in Prisma ORM
About Prisma ORM
Prisma ORM is an open-source next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript.
Prisma ORM lets you define your data model declaratively in a schema file. Here’s an example schema that defines two entities,
User and
Post:
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int?
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
Based on this schema file, Prisma ORM can:
- Autogenerate database migrations that create database tables for
Userand
Post
- Help you track and run these database migrations
- Generate client code that lets you query your database using JavasScript or TypeScript. For example, you can use the following code snippet to fetch all users from the database, along with their posts:
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({ include: { posts: true }, })
You can use Prisma ORM together with PostgreSQL, SQLite, MongoDB, and many other databases.
See the Prisma ORM docs to learn more.