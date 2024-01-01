Deploy a Node.js app with Prisma ORM and PostgreSQL

This tutorial is featured by Prisma, a Render partner.

Deploy a Node.js application that uses Prisma ORM together with a Render PostgreSQL database.

Deploy the example

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to:

Create a PostgreSQL database Deploy a Node.js app that uses Prisma ORM Connect the Node.js app to the PostgreSQL database Specify a Pre-Deploy Command in Render to execute the database migrations defined by Prisma ORM Seed the database with example data using the seeding functionality in Prisma ORM

Open the tutorial on Prisma

About Prisma ORM

Prisma ORM is an open-source next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript.

Prisma ORM lets you define your data model declaratively in a schema file. Here’s an example schema that defines two entities, User and Post :

datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env("DATABASE_URL") } generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } model Post { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) title String content String? published Boolean @default(false) author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id]) authorId Int? } model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) email String @unique name String? posts Post[] }

Based on this schema file, Prisma ORM can:

Autogenerate database migrations that create database tables for User and Post

and Help you track and run these database migrations

Generate client code that lets you query your database using JavasScript or TypeScript. For example, you can use the following code snippet to fetch all users from the database, along with their posts: const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { include : { posts : true } , } )

You can use Prisma ORM together with PostgreSQL, SQLite, MongoDB, and many other databases.

See the Prisma ORM docs to learn more.