Deploy Mattermost

Mattermost is an open source messaging platform with an easy-to-use and familiar web interface. It is customizable and can run as a simple standalone web server or as a complex, clustered, multi-process service connected to separate database, object storage, LDAP directory, search engine, and mail service, among other things. All of these configurations can be installed on Render.

In this tutorial, you’ll run a Mattermost instance consisting of a Mattermost web service, a PostgreSQL database, and a MinIO object store backed by a persistent, snapshotted disk. Alternatively, if you just want Mattermost up and running, follow the one-click deploy steps.

One-Click Deploy

Click Deploy to Render below and follow the prompts to set up Mattermost on Render.

Manual Deploy

We’ll be using github.com/render-examples/mattermost, so start by forking that repository.

Create the Database

Create a new PostgreSQL database on Render.

You’ll need various properties from this database when you’re creating the Mattermost service.

Create the MinIO Service

Go here to begin creating a new private service. Use the forked Mattermost repository. Add these two environment variables: Key Value MINIO_ACCESS_KEY Supply your own value or generate it MINIO_SECRET_KEY Supply your own value or generate it These values will be needed for the Mattermost service later. Add a disk with /data as the mount path. Set the Docker build context directory to ./minio and the Dockerfile path to ./minio/Dockerfile . Create the service.

Create the Mattermost Service

Go here to begin creating a new web service. Use the forked Mattermost repository. Add the following environment variables: Key Value MM_SQLSETTINGS_DRIVERNAME postgres MM_USERNAME The username from the database created earlier MM_PASSWORD The password from the database created earlier MM_DBNAME The database name from the database created earlier DB_HOST The hostname from the database created earlier MM_FILESETTINGS_DRIVERNAME amazons3 MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3BUCKET mattermost MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3ACCESSKEYID The MINIO_ACCESS_KEY from MinIO created earlier MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3SECRETACCESSKEY The MINIO_SECRET_KEY from MinIO created earlier MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3ENDPOINT The host:port from the MinIO created earlier MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3SSL false Add a disk with /mattermost/config as the mount path. Set the Docker build context directory to ./app and the Dockerfile path to ./app/Dockerfile . Create the service.

Your Mattermost cluster should be ready to use with regular backups and disk snapshots!