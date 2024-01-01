- Quickstarts
- Mattermost
Deploy Mattermost
Mattermost is an open source messaging platform with an easy-to-use and familiar web interface. It is customizable and can run as a simple standalone web server or as a complex, clustered, multi-process service connected to separate database, object storage, LDAP directory, search engine, and mail service, among other things. All of these configurations can be installed on Render.
In this tutorial, you’ll run a Mattermost instance consisting of a Mattermost web service, a PostgreSQL database, and a MinIO object store backed by a persistent, snapshotted disk. Alternatively, if you just want Mattermost up and running, follow the one-click deploy steps.
One-Click Deploy
Click Deploy to Render below and follow the prompts to set up Mattermost on Render.
Manual Deploy
We’ll be using github.com/render-examples/mattermost, so start by forking that repository.
Create the Database
Create a new PostgreSQL database on Render.
You’ll need various properties from this database when you’re creating the Mattermost service.
Create the MinIO Service
-
Go here to begin creating a new private service.
-
Use the forked Mattermost repository.
-
Add these two environment variables:
Key Value
MINIO_ACCESS_KEY
Supply your own value or generate it
MINIO_SECRET_KEY
Supply your own value or generate it
These values will be needed for the Mattermost service later.
-
Add a disk with
/dataas the mount path.
-
Set the Docker build context directory to
./minioand the Dockerfile path to
./minio/Dockerfile.
-
Create the service.
Create the Mattermost Service
-
Go here to begin creating a new web service.
-
Use the forked Mattermost repository.
-
Add the following environment variables:
Key Value
MM_SQLSETTINGS_DRIVERNAME
postgres
MM_USERNAME
The username from the database created earlier
MM_PASSWORD
The password from the database created earlier
MM_DBNAME
The database name from the database created earlier
DB_HOST
The hostname from the database created earlier
MM_FILESETTINGS_DRIVERNAME
amazons3
MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3BUCKET
mattermost
MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3ACCESSKEYID
The
MINIO_ACCESS_KEYfrom MinIO created earlier
MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3SECRETACCESSKEY
The
MINIO_SECRET_KEYfrom MinIO created earlier
MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3ENDPOINT
The
host:portfrom the MinIO created earlier
MM_FILESETTINGS_AMAZONS3SSL
false
-
Add a disk with
/mattermost/configas the mount path.
-
Set the Docker build context directory to
./appand the Dockerfile path to
./app/Dockerfile.
-
Create the service.
Your Mattermost cluster should be ready to use with regular backups and disk snapshots!