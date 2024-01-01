Deploy Hasura GraphQL Engine on Render

The Hasura GraphQL engine makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers, and third party APIs to provide a unified realtime GraphQL API across all your data sources.

One-Click Deploy

Click Deploy to Render below to set up Hasura GraphQL Engine in your Render workspace. This will deploy the Hasura GraphQL Engine web service and create a PostgreSQL database used to store both your application data and GraphQL Engine’s metadata.

By default, the Hasura GraphQL web console is not password-protected. To secure it, create an environment variable named HASURA_GRAPHQL_ADMIN_SECRET for the web service you just deployed in the Render Dashboard.

Now you can start working with Hasura:

Use with an Existing PostgreSQL Database

The one-click deploy above creates a PostgreSQL database that’s used for both Hasura GraphQL Engine’s metadata and your application data. If you would like to use Hasura GraphQL Engine with an existing database containing your application data, you can use the Deploy to Render button below. You will be asked to specify the database containing your application data on the Hasura console after deploy.

Note that Hasura GraphQL Engine still needs a database to store its own metadata, and one will be created during this deploy.