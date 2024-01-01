Get Started
  1. Quickstarts
  2. Gin

Deploy a Go Gin Web Server

This is a sample Go web server powered by the Gin web framework. You can use it as a starting point for deploying your own Go web apps on Render.

The sample app is based on Gin’s realtime chat example, and is available at https://go-gin.onrender.com.

The app uses server-sent events (SSEs) to broadcast messages.

Deployment

  1. Fork render-examples/go-gin-web-server on GitHub.

  2. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.

  3. Select Go for the runtime and use the following values during creation:

    Build Commandgo build -tags netgo -ldflags '-s -w' -o app
    Start Command./app

That’s it! Your Go, Gin, and SSE powered web server will be available on your onrender.com URL in the dashboard as soon as the build finishes.