Deploy Blitz on Render
Blitz is a batteries-included framework that’s inspired by Ruby on Rails and built on Next.js. It features a “zero-API” data layer abstraction that eliminates the need for REST/GraphQL.
One-click deploy
Modify an existing Blitz project for Render
If you’ve been developing a Blitz project locally and are ready to deploy it to Render, follow these steps:
- Switch your project to use PostgreSQL if you’re currently using SQLite (or another database).
- Add the YAML below to a
render.yamlfile at the root of your repo.
- Commit and push your changes to GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket.
- Deploy your code to Render. If you haven’t already, connect your GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket account to Render.
- Render will deploy your code as a web service, create a PostgreSQL instance, and configure the connection between them. Additionally, future pushes to your repo will automatically deploy your Render web service.
services:
- type: web
name: blitzapp
runtime: node
plan: starter
buildCommand: yarn --frozen-lockfile --prod=false &&
blitz prisma generate &&
blitz build &&
blitz prisma migrate deploy
startCommand: blitz start
envVars:
- key: NODE_ENV
value: production
- key: DATABASE_URL
fromDatabase:
name: blitzapp-db
property: connectionString
- key: SESSION_SECRET_KEY
generateValue: true
databases:
- name: blitzapp-db
plan: starter
You may also find it helpful to review the commit history of the repo used for the one-click deploy above to better understand these steps.