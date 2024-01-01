Deploy Blitz on Render

Blitz is a batteries-included framework that’s inspired by Ruby on Rails and built on Next.js. It features a “zero-API” data layer abstraction that eliminates the need for REST/GraphQL.

One-click deploy

Modify an existing Blitz project for Render

If you’ve been developing a Blitz project locally and are ready to deploy it to Render, follow these steps:

Switch your project to use PostgreSQL if you’re currently using SQLite (or another database). Add the YAML below to a render.yaml file at the root of your repo. Commit and push your changes to GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket. Deploy your code to Render. If you haven’t already, connect your GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket account to Render. Render will deploy your code as a web service, create a PostgreSQL instance, and configure the connection between them. Additionally, future pushes to your repo will automatically deploy your Render web service.

services : - type : web name : blitzapp runtime : node plan : starter buildCommand : yarn - - frozen - lockfile - - prod=false && blitz prisma generate && blitz build && blitz prisma migrate deploy startCommand : blitz start envVars : - key : NODE_ENV value : production - key : DATABASE_URL fromDatabase : name : blitzapp - db property : connectionString - key : SESSION_SECRET_KEY generateValue : true databases : - name : blitzapp - db plan : starter

You may also find it helpful to review the commit history of the repo used for the one-click deploy above to better understand these steps.