Deploy Blitz on Render

Blitz is a batteries-included framework that’s inspired by Ruby on Rails and built on Next.js. It features a “zero-API” data layer abstraction that eliminates the need for REST/GraphQL.

One-click deploy

Deploy to Render

Modify an existing Blitz project for Render

If you’ve been developing a Blitz project locally and are ready to deploy it to Render, follow these steps:

  1. Switch your project to use PostgreSQL if you’re currently using SQLite (or another database).
  2. Add the YAML below to a render.yaml file at the root of your repo.
  3. Commit and push your changes to GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket.
  4. Deploy your code to Render. If you haven’t already, connect your GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket account to Render.
  5. Render will deploy your code as a web service, create a PostgreSQL instance, and configure the connection between them. Additionally, future pushes to your repo will automatically deploy your Render web service.
services:
  - type: web
    name: blitzapp
    runtime: node
    plan: starter
    buildCommand: yarn --frozen-lockfile --prod=false &&
      blitz prisma generate &&
      blitz build &&
      blitz prisma migrate deploy
    startCommand: blitz start
    envVars:
      - key: NODE_ENV
        value: production
      - key: DATABASE_URL
        fromDatabase:
          name: blitzapp-db
          property: connectionString
      - key: SESSION_SECRET_KEY
        generateValue: true

databases:
  - name: blitzapp-db
    plan: starter

You may also find it helpful to review the commit history of the repo used for the one-click deploy above to better understand these steps.