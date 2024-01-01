Deploy a Beego Web App

This is a sample Go web app built with Beego and gorilla/websocket. It is based on Beego’s chat example.

It uses Go modules which are supported natively on Render.

Deployment

Fork render-examples/beego-WebIM on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Select Go for the runtime and use the following values during creation: Build Command: go build -o app Start Command: ./app This will start the app executable compiled during build.