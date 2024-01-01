You can deploy Actix Rust web apps on Render in just a few clicks.

The app in this guide is based on the official todo example and available at https://actix-todo.onrender.com.

Create a new PostgreSQL database on Render and copy the internal DB URL to use below. Fork render-examples/actix_todo on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Select Rust for the runtime and use the following values during creation: Build Command: ./build.sh Here are the contents of the build script: #!/usr/bin/env bash cargo install sqlx-cli@^0.7 --no-default-features --features = postgres,rustls sqlx migrate run cargo build --release It’s simply executing commands needed to build and deploy an Actix web app on each push to your repo. It also uses the sqlx CLI to run migrations before each deploy. Start Command: cargo run --release Add the following environment variable under the Advanced section: Key Value DATABASE_URL The internal database URL for the database you created above.

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Going forward, every push to your repo will automatically build your app and deploy it in production. If the build fails, Render will automatically stop the deploy process and the existing version of your app will keep running until the next successful deploy.

See Specifying a Rust Toolchain to customize the Rust toolchain for your app.