Deploy RabbitMQ on Render

RabbitMQ is one of the most popular open source message brokers and queues. It supports multiple messaging protocols like AMQP and MQTT, and can be deployed in clustered configurations to meet high availability and throughput needs.

Render makes it effortless to run RabbitMQ complete with RabbitMQ’s management interface and persistence so your data is always protected against restarts and failures.

Render automatically discovers all available ports on your RabbitMQ service and only exposes the HTTP management port outside your private Render network. This way you can connect to RabbitMQ from any of your applications on Render but no one else will be able to connect to it. Let’s set it up!

Deployment

Fork render-examples/rabbitmq on GitHub or click the green ‘Use this template’ button. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. If you don’t want to expose the HTTP management interface, you can choose to create a Private Service instead. Make sure the Runtime is set to Docker , and enter a name for the service. Add the following environment variables to your service: Key Value RABBITMQ_ERLANG_COOKIE your-secret-cookie-value RABBITMQ_DEFAULT_USER rabbitmq or your preferred username RABBITMQ_DEFAULT_PASS A strong password Add a Disk under Advanced with the following values: Name rabbitmq Mount Path /var/lib/rabbitmq Size 10 GB Feel free to change this to match your requirements.

Click Save and you’re good to go! Once deployed, the RabbitMQ management interface will be available on your .onrender.com URL, and you will be able to use the username and the password you added above to log in.