Static Site Redirects and Rewrites
You can add redirect and rewrite rules to static sites in the Render Dashboard:
These two rules are used by this very documentation site!
When the path of an incoming request matches a rule’s Source, Render automatically redirects or rewrites the request to the corresponding Destination. For details, see Rule matching and ordering.
You can’t apply redirect/rewrite rules to your domain root. Each Source requires at least one URL path component (such as
/blog, or even
/).
Which action to use?
Set each rule’s Action to Redirect or Rewrite according to your needs:
|Action
|Description
|
Redirect
|
Instructs the browser (or any other client) to switch URLs to the rule’s destination via a
Create a redirect rule if you’re moving an existing resource from one path to another (for example, if you move your site’s documentation content from
|
Rewrite
|
Does not redirect the browser. Instead, your site serves the content from the rule’s destination at the original path. The browser can’t detect that content was served from a different path or URL.
Create a rewrite rule if:
Rule matching and ordering
Render does not apply redirect or rewrite rules to a path if a resource exists at that path. Instead, Render simply serves the resource at that path. This protects against overwriting valid paths with a rule, especially when using wildcards.
Here’s what the full path-matching process looks like:
If this process results in a redirect to another site path, the process repeats with the new path.
Rule syntax
- Source must be a path (not a full URL). This is matched against the path of the incoming request.
- Destination can be either a path or a full, publicly accessible URL.
Basic examples
|Source
|Destination
/home
/
/blog/index.html
/blog
/web-host
https://render.com
Wildcards
Use a wildcard (
*) to match arbitrary strings in a path.
- In Source,
*matches any string that appears starting at that position in the path.
- Specify
/*to match all paths.
- Specify
- In Destination,
*applies the entire string captured by the wildcard in Source.
|Source
|Destination
|Example Effect
/*
/blog/*
/path1/path2 →
/blog/path1/path2
/*
/index.html
|All requests →
/index.html
Placeholders
Use placeholders to include specific path components from Source in Destination:
|Source
|Destination
|Example Effect
/blog/posts/:postid
/blog/:postid
/blog/posts/my-post →
/blog/my-post
/updates/:month/:year
/changelog/:year/:month
/updates/03/2024 →
/changelog/2024/03