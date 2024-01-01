Deploy a Next.js App

You can deploy a Next.js application on Render in just a few clicks.

A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://next-js.onrender.com.

You can choose to deploy it as a Node Server or Static Site.

Deploy as a Node Server

Fork nextjs-hello-world on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Node Build Command yarn; yarn build Start Command yarn start

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.

Deploy as a Static Site

Fork nextjs-hello-world on GitHub. Modify the code according to the instructions in the nextjs-hello-world README. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command yarn; yarn build Publish Directory out

That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.