You can deploy a Hugo static site on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box. Best of all, it’s free!

The sample app in this guide is based on Hugo’s official quick start.

Use your existing Hugo repository, or fork our sample Hugo repo on GitHub or GitLab. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Build Command hugo --gc --minify Publish Directory public

That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.