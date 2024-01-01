- Quickstarts
- FastAPI
Deploy a FastAPI App
FastAPI is a modern, high-performance web framework for building APIs with Python 3.7+ based on standard Python type hints.
Here’s how to deploy a basic FastAPI app on Render.
- Create your own repository using the render-examples/fastapi template on GitHub.
- Alternatively, you can clone the repo and push your clone to GitLab or Bitbucket.
- Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
- Provide the following values during service creation:
Setting Value Runtime
Python
Build Command
pip install -r requirements.txt
Start Command
uvicorn main:app --host 0.0.0.0 --port $PORT
That’s it! Your web service will be live at its
onrender.com URL as soon as the deploy finishes.
See Specifying a Python Version if you need to customize the version of Python used for your app.