Deploy a FastAPI App

FastAPI is a modern, high-performance web framework for building APIs with Python 3.7+ based on standard Python type hints.

Here’s how to deploy a basic FastAPI app on Render.

Create your own repository using the render-examples/fastapi template on GitHub. Alternatively, you can clone the repo and push your clone to GitLab or Bitbucket. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Provide the following values during service creation: Setting Value Runtime Python Build Command pip install -r requirements.txt Start Command uvicorn main:app --host 0.0.0.0 --port $PORT

That’s it! Your web service will be live at its onrender.com URL as soon as the deploy finishes.

See Specifying a Python Version if you need to customize the version of Python used for your app.